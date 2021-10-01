Paoli Pike Lane Closure Next Week for Multi-Use Trail Project in East Goshen, West Goshen Townships

King of Prussia, PA – Paoli Pike motorists will encounter a westbound lane closure between Airport Road and Ellis Lane in East Goshen and West Goshen townships, Chester County, on Monday, October 4, through Friday, October 8, from 7:00 AM to 3:30 PM, for paving and line striping under a local trail project, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

This municipal project consists of the construction of a 10-foot wide multi-use trail on the north side of Paoli Pike between Airport Road and Ellis Lane, including the extension of an existing culvert to cross the unnamed tributary of the East Branch of Chester Creek and a pedestrian crossing on the east side of Ellis Lane.

Road-Con Inc. of West Chester is the general contractor on the $566,109 local trail project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin

MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797

