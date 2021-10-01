Route 6 Restoration Project in Port Allegany Starts Next Week

Port Allegany, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced a start date of Wednesday, October 6, for a highway restoration project on Route 6 in McKean County. The project will improve the ride quality and extend the life of approximately one mile of roadway in Port Allegany Borough between Hickory Street and Keating Avenue.

The contractor will begin base repairs on Wednesday, October 6. These repairs will continue through Friday, October 8, with flaggers in the roadway enforcing an alternating traffic pattern where drivers will take turns traveling through the work zone via the open lane. The terms of the contract prohibit work on the project from interfering with the homecoming parade.

The contractor will begin milling and paving operations Monday, October 11. Flaggers in the roadway will continue enforcing the alternating traffic pattern for these operations, which will take place during daylight hours, roughly 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM daily. All lanes will remain open outside of work hours. PennDOT expects these operations to continue through late October.

Overall work consists of milling and paving, drainage improvements, guiderail installation, pavement marking and miscellaneous construction. IA Construction Corporation of Franklin, PA, is the contractor for this $1.3 million job. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423, Timothy Nebgen (814) 765-0598

# # #