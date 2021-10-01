United People Global to Support 500 Entrepreneurs through UPG Biashara
United People Global launches UPG Biashara to support entrepreneurs in the journey to turn ideas into businesses. 500 Entrepreneurs in Class of 2022.
An entrepreneur is someone who brings a solution to life. UPG Biashara supports entrepreneurs in their divine journey to turn beautiful sparks into enduring flames.”GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United People Global (UPG) launches UPG Biashara - an initiative that supports entrepreneurs in their journey to turn ideas into businesses. Applications open today and 500 entrepreneurs from around the world will be certified as part of the Class of 2022.
United People Global recognises that entrepreneurship has always been central to progress. This fact is even more pertinent in the era that we live in today with the continuous evolution (and disruption) of business models. The solutions that the world seeks may lie beyond the usual sources. UPG Biashara is both inclusive and ambitious in its scope, with the goal of supporting people with ideas wherever they may be. As a result UPG Biashara is free for those who are chosen.
“An entrepreneur is someone who brings a solution to life. UPG Biashara supports entrepreneurs in their divine journey to turn beautiful sparks into enduring flames,” said Yemi Babington-Ashaye. President, United People Global
The UPG Biashara Class of 2022 will certify at least 500 people who complete the training and support at least 500 people who are taking entrepreneurial action. The programme will also provide financial support to selected entrepreneurs of a minimum of USD 5,000 each year. UPG Biashara is composed of two journeys: 1) A Learning Journey and 2) An Action Journey.
The Learning Journey provides skills training to current and aspiring entrepreneurs in a curriculum that is delivered in collaboration with UPG partners and collaborators. It includes a range of capabilities from identifying and developing solutions to writing business plans to concluding sales with customers and beyond. The Action Journey provides support to entrepreneurs as they focus on building and strengthening their businesses. This support comes in various forms including financial support, mentorship, networking and more.
Anyone above the age of 18 is welcome to apply. Applications start from 1 October 2021 and will be accepted until 31 December 2021. The selection will be finalised by January 2022. Learn more and apply for the Class of 2022 #UPGBiashara: https://upglive.org/UPGBiashara.
About United PeopleGlobal: UPG is a community that encourages and enables people to participate in making the world a better place. The work of this global community is facilitated by United People Global Foundation, an independent not-for-profit organisation based in Geneva, Switzerland. UPG is not a political or religious organisation.
