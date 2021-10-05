BlumSafe Now “Made in USA”, As Watch and Jewelry Safe Maker Expands to Serve New Markets

Winders and jewelry drawers in BlumSafe (steel door version)

Shift of specialty wall and cabinet safe production from China to US will allow greater customization possibilities for designers and other customers

ARCHDALE, NC, USA, October 5, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The BlumSafe Company ( https://blumsafe.com ), which designs, manufactures and sells innovative wall and cabinet safes and other concealment furniture and accessories, announced today that it had moved manufacturing of its primary product, the BlumSafe, from China to a facility in Mebane, North Carolina.The BlumSafe has been sold for over four years to watch and jewelry collectors and others seeking convenient, easily customizable and secure storage of their valuables in walls, cabinetry or closets. The BlumSafe is available for purchase online or through select designers, cabinet makers, closet stores, builders and other design professionals.Rob Blum, founder and CEO of BlumSafe, published a statement in which he noted: ”We have wanted to move manufacturing to the US for some time. However, logistics and supply chain challenges during the global pandemic have now tipped the balance and convinced us to make the effort to develop an onshore solution”. Blum explained, “This just felt like the right thing to do for our customers with our expanding growth. Frankly, I feel that this is also the best thing to do for our country at a time like this. Our customers seem overwhelmingly supportive of this move, which promises to give them greater customization potential of features, colors and accessories, and will allow us to further our international sales expansion efforts of a US-built product.”For more information or to purchase a BlumSafe or the company’s other concealment products and accessories, visit www.blumsafe.com , contact support@blumsafe.com, call at 1-336-370-5510 or see our product video

BlumSafe Product Video