DEM and Leaseholder Offer RFP for the Redevelopment of the Lighthouse Inn Parcels in Galilee

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) and the property's current leaseholder, PRI X LP, today announced that they are offering a request for proposals (RFP) to redevelop the five-acre parcels of land in Galilee now occupied by the Lighthouse Inn. Particular attention will be paid to bids clearly describing how prospective projects meet the needs and interests of the commercial fishing industry, local population, Town of Narragansett, and State of Rhode Island.

"This RFP presents a unique opportunity to develop this property to further complement and support Rhode Island's commercial fishing industry," said DEM Acting Director Terry Gray. "DEM is committed to working on a plan for the property that preserves and enhances the Port of Galilee as an asset that serves and supports Rhode Island's commercial fishing interests. Galilee is home port for almost 200 fishermen in Rhode Island's commercial fishing fleet and home to many critical industries that bring fresh seafood to markets locally, nationally, and globally. The opportunity to use this site to grow that industry is totally aligned with DEM's commitment that Galilee remain a vibrant working waterfront for the commercial fishermen who berth there and the many commercial crews up and down the Atlantic Coast that do business there."

Galilee has earned stature as an economic and jobs powerhouse. RI's commercial fisheries and seafood sector accounts for more than 3,100 jobs and $538 million in gross sales (2016 numbers per a 2017 URI study). Including spillover effects across all sectors of the economy, the fisheries and seafood industries support more than 4,300 jobs and nearly $420 million in economic impact. Although other state ports contribute to these outcomes, Galilee – as the biggest port in RI and one of the busiest ports on the Atlantic Coast – contributes by far the most. In 2019, landings at Galilee totaled 48 million pounds and were valued at more than $68 million.

Responses to the RFP must be submitted by Nov. 15, 2021 (see attached PDF version of the RFP for contact information).