PRIMER: To-Go Cocktails Are Available In Arizona: What You Need To Know

Arizonans can order mixed cocktails to-go starting today following a bipartisan bill passed by the state legislature and signed by Governor Doug Ducey in May. The policy was a priority of the Governor following the positive economic impact selling liquor to-go had on businesses throughout the state during the pandemic.

The Governor on March 19, 2020 issued an Executive Order restricting enforcement of regulations that prohibit sale and delivery of alcoholic beverages with the purchase of food to help mitigate financial consequences of the pandemic-related pause on certain business operations. H.B. 2773, sponsored by Representative Jeff Weninger, permanently allows Arizona businesses the opportunity to offer to-go cocktails beyond the pandemic.

Starting today, bars and liquor stores can sell mixed cocktails to-go and restaurants can apply to the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control (DLLC) to lease privileges to sell mixed cocktails to-go.

Here’s what you need to know:

Restaurants Arizona restaurants that have a Series 12 license may apply to lease mixed cocktails to-go privileges from bars and liquor stores. The DLLC is currently accepting applications at https://azliquor.gov/forms.cfm. Once a restaurant’s application is approved, the DLLC will pair it with a bar or liquor store licensee to which the restaurant must pay a lease for the ability to sell cocktails to-go.

When a restaurant sells mixed cocktails to-go to a consumer, it must also sell at least one food item to-go from a regular menu, special menu or happy hour menu.

Bars Arizona bars that have a Series 6 license may sell mixed cocktails to-go starting today and do not need to apply to the DLLC to lease this privilege. Series 6 bars do not need to sell food items with the sale of mixed cocktails to-go.

Bars will not lose their privilege to sell mixed cocktails to-go when they are paired with a restaurant seeking to lease mixed cocktails to-go privileges.

Liquor Stores Arizona liquor stores that have a Series 9 license may sell mixed cocktails to-go starting today and do not need to apply to the DLLC to lease this privilege. Series 9 liquor stores do not need to sell food items with the sale of mixed cocktails to-go.

Liquor stores will not lose their privilege to sell mixed cocktails to-go when they are paired with a restaurant seeking to lease mixed cocktails to-go privileges.

For more information, please visit the DLLC’s FAQ HERE.

###