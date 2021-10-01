Fort Worth TX Disabilities Dentist – Special Needs Dental Care Services Launched

Disability Dental (+1-972-296-0101) announces new updates to their suite of dentistry services, offering personalized oral health solutions for special needs patients in Fort Worth, Texas. The dental office is carefully designed to accommodate the unique needs of patients with disabilities.

The center's latest update includes specialized hygiene and restorative dental care, comprehensive oral exams, sedation dentistry, and an array of other solutions to help patients achieve and maintain healthier, beautiful smiles.

Additional information is available at https://www.disabilitydental.com/

Recent reports show that one in five Americans lives with an intellectual or physical disability. With this announcement, dental patients with special needs, especially those in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, can now access the quality care and affordably priced dental solutions they need conveniently.

Since caring for dental patients with disabilities takes understanding and compassion, the dental practice strives to make each patient’s visit a positive one. They achieve this by providing friendly, quality care and a cozy, warm waiting lounge that evokes familiar home-away-from-home emotions.

Their state-of-the-art practice is equipped with the latest in dental technology, such as Versatilt wheelchair lifts, allowing patients to sit comfortably in their wheelchair during treatment.

Furthermore, the dentists and staff members are highly skilled in providing compassionate care for individuals with disabilities. They have over 150 years of combined hands-on field experience caring for special needs patients.

Their services are adapted to the unique needs of each patient, including those living with Alzheimer’s disease, cerebral palsy, developmental disabilities, Parkinson’s disease, autism, physical disabilities, Down syndrome, and intellectual disabilities.

Patients whose conditions are not listed above are encouraged to contact the dental office to discuss their options. Interested parties can learn more by visiting https://bostondentalnews.com/disabilities-special-needs-dentist-duncanville-forth-worth-tx-updates-services/

During the initial consultation, the team of special needs dentists takes the time to understand the patient’s condition and medical history—and then develops a treatment plan around their needs.

As a leading dental clinic for people with disabilities in the Fort Worth area, the practice offers in-house, monitored IV sedation as part of its effective dental care procedure.

With this update, the special needs oral health practice reaffirms its long-standing commitment to becoming the dental office of choice for those with disabilities.

A satisfied patient said: “I have been taking my daughter who has autism here for about 10 years. They take amazing care of her. I highly recommend them.”

For more details, visit https://finance.yahoo.com/news/special-needs-dentist-grand-prairie-032400237.html or call their friendly representative at +1-972-296-0101 to schedule a one-on-one consultation.

Website: http://www.disabilitydental.com/

Name: Dr Frank Ford Organization: Disability Dental Address: 923 State Hwy 161, Grand Prairie, TX 75051, United States Phone: +1-972-296-0101