Respiratory Care Devices Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027
Market Size – USD 18.41 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 9.0% Market Trends– Favorable regulatory policies.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Respiratory Care Devices Market valued at USD 18.41 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 37.04 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 9.0%. Respiratory care devices are increasingly used in the treatment, monitoring, and diagnosis of respiratory disorders. These devices are given to the patients to improve the treatment process.
The rise in lifestyle habits like smoking, consumption of alcohol, and an increase in the geriatric population is a significant factor boosting the market. Technological advances for new devices, regulatory approvals, product launches are further promoting market growth. The prevalence of air pollution, climate changes, dust, are also fueling the market growth. The rising prevalence of Respiratory diseases is snowballing all over the world. In 2017, according to the WHO, Respiratory diseases were considered to be the leading causes of death and disability in the world. Nearly 65 million people suffer from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and 3 million are expected to die from it each year, making it the third leading cause of death across the world. Moreover, approximately 334 million people suffer from asthma, the most common chronic disease of childhood, affecting 14% of all children globally.
The COVID-19 Impact: As the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) persists throughout the global community, the key market players are supporting the health systems and healthcare professionals actively. For instance, Phillips is providing solutions including invasive and non-invasive ventilation ranging from mid- to high-acuity, oxygen therapy, CPAP therapy, nebulizers, patient monitoring, medical consumable, and others. Moreover, the limited supply of ventilators is one of the chief concerns faced by hospitals and other healthcare facilities. To overcome the situation, In the U.S., emergency plans have been developed by states for a shortage of ventilators include using positive airway pressure machines. It is used to sleep apnea which would help hospitalized people with less severe breathing issues. Furthermore, as cities and hospitals across the globe are overrun with coronavirus patients, the acute shortage of medical equipment such as ventilators is known to be the biggest problem for the hospital. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 80% of the patient suffering from the disease caused by Covid-19 recover without needing hospitalization. But one out of six-person becomes seriously ill and can develop breathing difficulties. According to Johns Hopkins University in March 2020, the demand for ventilator demand can be as high as 1 million in the country. Considering the scenario in March 2020, availability in India is estimated to have between 30,000 and 50,000 ventilators, and U.S. U.S. has about 160,000 and is running short in most places. As the government, researchers navigate the solution for the global pandemic COVID- 19 outbreak, the demand for respiratory care devices will be inelastic.
Additionally, with proper preventive and improving the quality of air, most respiratory diseases are preventable. Common sources of unhealthy air are tobacco smoke, indoor and outdoor air pollution, and air containing microbes, toxic particles, fumes, or allergens are contributing factors to the rising demand of the respiratory care devices market. According to the WHO, At least 2 billion people are exposed to indoor toxic smoke, 1 billion inhale outdoor pollutant air, and 1 billion are exposed to tobacco smoke. The rising geriatric population is a major cause of driving the market in countries like China and India. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 2 billion population will be aged 60 and older by 2050. The increasing patient pool and adoption of an unhealthy lifestyle, including smoking and consumption of alcohol in the developed economy, is likely to boost the market in the near future. However, the lack of awareness among the public about devices, some of the harmful effects of respiratory devices on neonates, and inefficient reimbursement are the factors hindering the market growth.
Market Overview:
The pharma and healthcare industry has undergone a revolutionary change owing to the COVID-19 pandemic with individuals increasing their focus on health and wellness. Companies operating in the industry have invested heavily in clinical trials and research studies to develop medications to cater to the growing unmet clinical demand on a global level. Implementation of cutting-edge technology in healthcare sector and increasing investment in research and development have contributed significantly to revenue growth of the market in the recent past. In addition, availability of favorable health insurance and reimbursement policies have also positively impacted the healthcare sector with more and more individuals opting to get treatment at hospital and clinical facilities. Rapid development of novel drugs and pharmaceuticals, increasing incidence of lifestyle and chronic diseases, establishment of state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, and rising availability of over-the-counter medications have significantly contributed to the revenue growth of the market.
The report has gather vital information about recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, brand promotions, R&D activities, and government and corporate deals, among others through extensive primary and secondary research. The report also offers detailed analysis of each competitor along with their financial standing, global market position, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, and business expansion plans.
The report offers a comprehensive overview of the regional bifurcation of the market with respect to market share, market size, revenue growth, import/export, production and consumption patterns, macro and micro economic growth factors, regulatory framework, investment and funding opportunities, and presence of key players in each region including North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to further discuss the revenue growth and lucrative growth opportunities for the Respiratory Care Devices market in these key regions.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• In the year 2018, Convexity Scientificlaunched its Flyp nebulizer for COPD and asthma patients it is a held handheld, the pocket-sized device was approved by the FDA in the year 2017. Convexity's nebulizer comprises an internal vibrating disk that produces an inhaled aerosol mist to deliver medication deep into patients' lungs.
• CAIRE, in the year 2019, launched FreeStyle, it is a portable oxygen concentrator. It is being designed to deliver oxygen bolus as the user's respiratory rate. FreeStyle Comfort is designed to be comfortable for wear due to its unique ergonomic design. It has also met FAA guidelines for use on commercial air flights and also offers wireless connectivity.
• Masimo, in the year 2017, received an FDA 510(k) clearance for Rad-97 pulse co-oximeter and had launched it in the US. Rad-97 consists of a multi-touch display, a small footprint, and easy configuration; it also comprises of WiFi and supported Bluetooth wireless connections to related compatible devices like thermometers, glucometers, and weight scales.
• Medtronic in the year 2019, announced the complete acquisition with Klue. Klue's technology is expected include the Medtronic Personalized Closed Loop (PCL) insulin pump system. Klue's has a unique early meal detection technology that can help in transforming diabetes care; this is expected to be a huge opportunity for Medtronic in diabetes care.
• The key players in the respiratory care devices market are Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), ResMed Inc. (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Masimo Corporation (US), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited (New Zealand), Chart Industries (US), Drager AG (Germany), Invacare Corporation (US), Getinge AB (Sweden), Air Liquide (France), Hamilton Medical AG (Switzerland), Vyaire Medical (US), GE Healthcare (US), Nonin Medical Inc. (US), Apex Medical Corp. (Taiwan), Smiths Group (UK), Omron Healthcare Inc. (US), Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (US), Teleflex Incorporated (US), DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC (US), Convexity Scientific (US), CAIRE (US), Oventus Medical's (Australia)
For the purpose of this purpose, Reports and Data have segmented the Respiratory Care Devices market on the basis of products, indications, end use, and region
Products Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)
• Therapeutic Devices
o PAP Devices
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices
Automatic PAP (APAP) Device
Bi-Level PAP (BPAP) Devices
o Ventilators
ICU Ventilators
High-end ICU Ventilators
Mid-end ICU ventilators
Basic ICU Ventilators
Portable/Transportable Ventilators
o Nebulizers
o Humidifiers
Heated Humidifiers
Passover Humidifiers
o Oxygen Concentrators
Fixed Oxygen Concentrators
Portable Oxygen Concentrators
o Inhalers
Metered Dose Inhalers (MDIs)
Dry Powder Inhalers (DPIs)
o Reusable Resuscitators
Adult Resuscitators
Infant/Neonatal Resuscitators
o Nitric Oxide Delivery Units
o Oxygen Hoods
• Monitoring Devices
o Pulse Oximeters
Pulse oximeter sensors
Pulse Oximeter equipment
o Capnographs
o Gas Analyzers
• Diagnostic Devices
o Spirometers
o Polysomnography Devices
o Peak Flow Meters
o Other Diagnostic Devices
• Consumables and Accessories
o Masks
Reusable Masks
Nasal Masks
Full-face Masks
Nasal pillow masks
Oral Masks
Disposable Masks
o Disposable Resuscitators
o Breathing Circuits
o Tracheostomy Tubes
o Nasal Cannulas
o Others
Indications Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)
• Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)
• Asthma
• Sleep Apnea
• Infectious Disease
• Lung Cancer
• Tuberculosis
• Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis
End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)
• Hospitals
• Home Care Settings
• Ambulatory Care Centers
Country-wise regional analysis covers:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
