Peptide Therapeutics Market Size, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2026
Advancements in Peptide Conjugates, and technological innovations in Peptide Therapeutics.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Peptide Therapeutics market was valued at USD 25.35 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 50.60 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 9.0%. Peptide drugs are used as replacement therapies which supplements peptide hormones when the endogenous levels tend to decrease. The first peptide therapeutic was used to treat diabetic patients in the 19th century. The approval for 60 peptides has been granted, with the clinical global administration in the United States, Europe, and Japan. These drugs are used as drug target moiety for cancer, metabolic disorders, cardiovascular disease.
To improve efficiency, conjugates became a boon to alter the properties of proteins. The Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) conjugation, lipids, and proteins have been used for extending the half-life. In recent years, cell-penetrating peptides, termed as ideal transporters, are responsible for assisting the therapeutic cargos in a non-toxic and simple manner being protein, oligonucleotides, nanoparticles. They are currently used in cancer therapy due to its potent and quick delivery.
Specific problems and restraints are shown by peptide therapeutics. The drawbacks are short plasma life and the inability of the functioning of oral bioavailability. By increasing the drug stability and peptide formulation, the peptide therapeutics can be taken in an oral form quickly.
Technological advancements and rapid digitization have streamlined the daily operations of the pharmaceutical industry. Increasing spending on medicine due to growing geriatric populace, rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing number of product launches, and growing number of R&D activities are some key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market. Increasing focus on patient engagement solutions, rising focus to cater to growing unmet clinical demand, adoption of advanced technologies to streamline workflows in healthcare sector, and availability of skilled healthcare professionals has been positively impacting the pharma & healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has further increased focus on healthcare facilities, teleconsultation and telemedicine, and increased burden on the healthcare industry compelling governments and companies to invest heavily to cater to the growing global demand.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• The peptide therapeutics market is expected to reach USD 50.59 billion by the year 2026 at a CAGR of 9.0%, according to the forecast period.
• Kallyope, a U.S based company, and Novo Nordisk, a Denmark based Company, entered into a research collaboration and agreement to discover novel therapeutics for treating obesity and diabetes in June 2018.
• North America has the largest market share of 38.2% in the year 2018. Its increased dominance in the market is due to the increased investments of Research and Development, high incidence of cancer, and increased demand for healthcare expenditure. The advent of Peptide conjugates will also further drive a rapid increase in the market.
• The solid-phase peptide synthesis is expected to reach USD 22.6 billion by the year 2026, showing a good growth market in the year 2026.
• Hybrid technology is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.8% in 2026.
• Asia Pacific is hyped to be the largest growing market with a CAGR of 10.2%, with USD 10.51 billion in the forecast period due to high untapped opportunities, affordable cost of raw material, and increasing base of companies providing outsourcing services, flourishing biotech industry, and increasing investments in Research and Development sector. Patent expiration of blockbuster drugs would foster generic market, thus expected to provide significant growth opportunities shortly.
• The Cancer type application segment held the largest market share of 37.3% in 2018. Increased occurrence of cancer worldwide and the growing treatment of cancer treatment are the key factors responsible for dominance in this segment.
• The Metabolic diseases segment has shown immense market size growth of USD 7.05 billion in 2018 and will show a significant market growth of 8.9% according to the forecast period due to Cumulative acceptance of inactive lifestyle, unhealthy food habits, and consumption of a high amount of alcohol has led to increased occurrence of these disorders.
• In May 2018, Bicycle Therapeutics, a biotechnology company showcased a new class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle) product platform, announced that it is expanding its collaboration with AstraZeneca to include additional targets in respiratory and cardio-metabolic diseases. AstraZeneca is accountable for further development and product commercialization.
• PeptiDream, a Japanese biotechnology company, had declared a new peptide drug conjugate (PDC) collaboration with Swiss pharma major Novartis in June 2019. PeptiDream will use its proprietary Discovery Platform System technology to identify unique macrocyclic and constrained peptides, as PDCs against numerous targets of interest, chosen by Novartis.
• Computational Biology and screening have good chances of improvement to support drug delivery.
• On January 2019, a peptide was received by Leidos Health Life Sciences, for a novel PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor
• The Peptide Therapeutics market is fragmented with major players like Sanofi (Australia), Teva Inc (Israel), Novo Nordisk Inc, (Denmark), Takeda (Japan), Eli Lily (United States), Astra Zeneca (U.K.), Novartis (Switzerland), Shire (U.S.) Abbvie (U.S.), Ipsen (France) Allergen (Ireland ), Ferring (Switzerland), Merck (United States), The Medicines (United States), Roche (Switzerland) Johnson and Johnson (United States).
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Peptide Therapeutics market based on Route of Administration, Product Type, Type of Manufacturers, Application, Synthesis, Regional Outlook:
Route of Administration (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)
• Parenteral Route
• Oral Route
• Pulmonary
• Mucosal
• Others
Product Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)
• Generic
• Innovative
Type of Manufacturers (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)
• In-house
• Outsourced
Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)
• Cancers
• Metabolic
• Cardiovascular Disorder
• Respiratory
• GIT
• Anti-infection
• Pain
• Dermatology
• CNS
• Renal
• Others
Synthesis Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)
• Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS)
• Liquid Phase Peptide Synthesis (LPPS)
• Hybrid Technology
The report discusses in detail the top companies in the market along with their recent initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint venture, partnerships, corporate and government deals, collaborations, and brand promotions and product launches among others. The report further discusses the companies’ initiatives and investments in key regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
Region analysis Covers:
• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
In conclusion, the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the factors expected to drive the global Peptide Therapeutics market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2026. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the market landscape and a futuristic perspective on its growth and progress. The report also provides an analysis of the entry-level driving and restraining factors for the new entrants contributing to the market. The report also offers strategic recommendations to the established players as well as new entrants to help them gain a strong foothold in the market.
