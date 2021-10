Global Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Covid-19 Impact and Key Players Analysis 2021-2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market : Size, Trend & Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)", provides an in-depth analysis of the global solar PV glass market by value, by application, by region, by end-users, etc. The report provides a regional analysis of the solar PV glass market, including the following regions: the Asia Pacific, North America (the US and Rest of North America), Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the solar glass market.The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global solar PV glass market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers, and the current and future trends.The global solar PV glass market is dominated by few major players. The manufacturers of solar glass produce different types of products to cater to the needs of various sectors. Regional CoverageNorth AmericaEuropeAsia PacificLatin AmericaMiddle East & AfricaCompany CoverageXinyi Solar Holdings LimitedCSG Holdings Co., LtdSisecamAGC Inc.Solar glass is a heat-reflective, oxide-coated glass that allows sunlight to flow through while reflecting and radiating a significant amount of heat. Solar glass is feasible because it is double glazed, which makes it insulates efficiently. As compared to standard glass, this keeps the interior of a home or workplace substantially cooler while still allowing natural light to enter. It is a low-energy device.The global solar PV glass market can be segmented based on product type (AR Coated Glass, Tempered Glass, TCO Glass, and Others); application (Residential, Non-Residential, and Utility); and End-Users (Crystalline Silicon Cells, and Thin-Film).As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, the global PV solar glass industry has witnessed a downward trend in the short term because of the overall slowdown in the construction sector, supply chain problems and delays in solar glass projects, and import-export restrictions in the first half of 2020. It has invariably hampered the growth of the global solar PV glass industry. The industry has come back to normal in the second half of 2020 owing to increasing government policy support and solar energy investments as part of the recovery plan of several nations. The latest advancement and growing sustainability awareness have bolstered support for the future development of solar technology and have increased the importance of solar power in the energy mix of different countries.The global solar PV glass market has increased significantly during the years 2016-2020 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025 tremendously. The global solar PV glass market is expected to increase due to growing industrial activities, increasing demand for photovoltaic power, increasing global warming, rapid urbanization, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as high cost initial and installation cost involved, weaker than expected solar demand, etc. Introduction2.1 Solar Photovoltaic Glass: An Overview2.1.1 Solar Photovoltaic Glass Definition2.1.2 Advantages of Solar Photovoltaic Glass2.1.3 Disadvantages of Solar PV Glass2.2 Solar Photovoltaic Glass Production Process2.3 Solar Photovoltaic Glass Segmentation: An Overview3. Global Market Analysis3.1 Global Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market: An Analysis3.1.1 Global Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market by Value3.1.2 Global Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market by Application (Residential, Non-Residential, Utility)3.1.3 Global Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market by Type (Crystalline Silicon Cell, Thin Film)3.1.4 Global Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market by Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa)3.2 Global Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market: Application Analysis3.2.1 Global Residential Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market by Value3.2.2 Global Non-Residential Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market by Value3.2.3 Global Utility Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market by Value3.3 Global Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market: Type Analysis3.3.1 Global Crystalline Silicon Cell Market by Value3.3.2 Global Thin-Film Market by Value4. Regional Market Analysis4.1 Asia Pacific Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market: An Analysis4.1.1 Asia Pacific Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market by Value4.2 North America Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market: An Analysis4.2.1 North America Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market by Value4.2.2 North America Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market by Region (The US and Rest of the North America)4.2.3 The U.S. Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market by Value4.2.4 The U.S. Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market by Application (Residential, Non-Residential, Utility)4.2.5 The U.S. Residential Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market by Value4.2.6 The U.S. Non-Residential Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market by Value4.2.7 The U.S. Utility Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market by Value4.2.8 Rest of North America Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market by Value4.3 Europe Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market: An Analysis4.3.1 Europe Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market by Value4.4 Latin-America Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market: An Analysis4.4.1 Latin America Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market by Value4.5 Middle East & Africa Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market: An Analysis4.5.1 Middle East & Africa Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market by Value5. Impact of COVID-195.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Glass Industry5.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Automobile Sales5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Construction Industry5.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Solar PV Glass Prices6. Market Dynamics6.1 Growth Drivers6.1.1 Increased Demand of Photovoltaic Power6.1.2 Rapid Industrialization6.1.3 Rising Global Warming6.1.4 Decline in Solar Generated Electricity Prices6.1.5 Increasing Urbanization6.1.6 Favorable Policies6.2 Challenges6.2.1 High Initial and Installation Cost6.2.2 Weaker Than Expected Solar Demand6.3 Market Trends6.3.1 Development of Off-Grid Electricity Systems6.3.2 Growing Demand across the Residential Sector6.3.3 Growing Preference for Bifacial Modules7. Competitive Landscape7.1 Global Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Players: A Financial Comparison7.2 Global Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Players by Research & Development (R&D) Expenses8. Company Profiles8.1 Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd8.1.1 Business Overview8.1.2 Financial Overview8.1.3 Business Strategies8.2 CSG Holdings Co., Ltd8.2.1 Business Overview8.2.2 Financial Overview8.2.3 Business Strategies8.3 Sisecam8.3.1 Business Overview8.3.2 Financial Overview8.3.3 Business Strategies8.4 AGC Inc.8.4.1 Business Overview8.4.2 Financial Overview8.4.3 Business Strategies