Smart Sensor Devices Joins Cisco DNA Spaces to expand Air Quality Monitoring Solutions
A new solution for CO2 and Particle Matter monitoring (PM) built on the Cisco DNA Spaces platform.SOLLENTUNA, STOCKHOLM, SVERIGE, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Sensor Devices today announced a new solution for CO2 and Particle Matter monitoring (PM) built on the Cisco DNA Spaces platform. In developing this solution with Cisco DNA Spaces, the industry’s leading location services platform, Smart Sensor Devices will help schools, businesses, and more monitor their CO2, PM2.5, and PM10 levels with self-regulating sensors.
Smart Sensor Devices is a Swedish company working globally with the latest IoT solutions. It is located in Stockholm and works with production partners in Asia on a daily basis. Smart Sensor Devices proudly offers one of the market’s smallest, most cost-effective, and energy-efficient platforms for your IoT products customized for your company needs. A one-stop product manufacturing and management offering.
Cisco DNA Spaces is a powerful, end-to-end, indoor location services cloud platform that provides wireless customers with rich location-based services. It delivers the industry’s most scalable location-based platform while being compatible across existing Cisco Aironet®, Cisco Catalyst®, and Cisco Meraki® infrastructure, as well as select Cisco Collaboration endpoints, with flexible deployment options. DNA Spaces offers a pre-integrated IoT Device ecosystem available in the IoT Device Marketplace, making DNA Spaces the only true out-of-the-box end-to-end IoT experience in the enterprise market.
“We are delighted to join the Cisco DNA Spaces marketplace and ecosystem. Through our collaboration with Cisco, Smart Sensor Devices can deliver seamless and cost-effective Air Quality Monitor solutions to the end customer,” said Axel Hammar, Founder & CEO of Smart Sensor Devices. “Our HibouAir – Air Quality Monitoring solutions help measure indoor environmental data for observations to preserve a healthy air quality environment. Together with Cisco DNA Spaces, we can provide a healthy portfolio for our joint customers.”
As more regulations demand environmental monitoring, Smart Sensor Devices, along with Cisco DNA Spaces, can now offer a scalable, self-regulating, and simplified way to keep track of CO2 and PM.
Government Regulation Compliance: New CO2 and PM sensors that self-regulate are perfect for addressing governmental monitoring regulations around the Globe
Integration: With Cisco DNA Spaces and Cisco’s wireless technology stack to bring Air Quality monitoring to your Cisco infrastructure
Simple, scalable, reliable: Architecture and deployment model that can expand with your solution needs
“Today, customers are continuously looking for effective ways to optimize their spaces for health, safety and efficiency. Cisco DNA Spaces is thrilled to add new solutions from companies like Smart Sensor Devices to continue building a great ecosystem, using a single unified platform, that is committed to helping our customers create smarter buildings and spaces. With Smart Sensor Devices, DNA Spaces is excited to bring CO2 and PM solutions to the market, helping educational, workspaces, and other industries maintain a healthy working environment while adhering to increased government air quality compliance laws and regulations,” Lucas Hanson, Sr. Product Manager Cisco DNA Spaces added.
Cisco DNA Spaces and Smart Sensor Devices will bring new Air Quality monitoring solutions to our joint customers, including:
CO2 monitoring: The HibouAir CO2 sensor can monitor while self-regulating and includes temperature, humidity, VOC, air pressure, and ambient light sensors.
PM 2.5 and PM10: Customers can now monitor pollution, dust, bacteria and more with the HibouAir PM sensor. Like the CO2 sensor, the PM sensor includes temperature, humidity, VOC, air pressure, and ambient light sensors.
