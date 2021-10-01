Organ Preservation Market Analysis, Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Industry Poised for Rapid Growth 2026
The rising incidences multi-organ failure, rise in the geriatric population, increase in technological advancements in the organ transplant proceduresNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Organ Preservation Market valued at USD 189.5 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 318.2 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.6%. Organ preservation is a procedure to preserve the organs during organ transplantation. Organ transplantation is performed in the case of organ failure.
The increase in the incidence of multi-organ failure, the growth in the geriatric population, and also the growth in organ transplants procedures is the primary factor for boosting the growth of the organ preservation market. The initiatives taken by the government and NGOs for organ donation programs worldwide are further fueling the growth of the market. Technological advancements for new techniques for organ donation and preservation are powering the growth of the market. However, the high cost of organ transplantation, less awareness among the people about the organ donation programs and stringent rules and regulation are restraining the growth of the market. The Asia Pacific region has obtained a remarkable increase in the demand owing to the rise in the multi-organ failure cases and also The favorable initiatives taken by the government and NGOs for organ donation programs and also due to the increase in the geriatric population etc.
The National kidney foundation has reported that approximately 121,678 people are waiting for lifesaving organ transplants in the U.S currently, and out of this, 100,791 are the patients needing kidney transplants.
Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• Paragonix Technologies in January 2020 announced the FDA clearance and the S. launch of its SherpaPak pancreas transport system it is intended to provide unprecedented thermal and physical protection. Paragonix SherpaPak pancreas transport system (PTS) is useful for both single-pancreas transplantation Paragonix SherpaPak kidney transport system (KTS) can be used for advanced kidney preservation and also for combined pancreas, and kidney transplantation.
• Paragonix Technologies, in the year 2018, received the FDA clearance for design enhancement and allowing the Paragonix SherpaPak Cardiac Transport System (CTS) for the use of small and pediatric donor hearts. It is specially designed to preserve the heart muscle and, the entirety of the heart in transit from the point of donation to the point of implanting into the recipient body
• In February 2020, researchers of Zurich developed a new machine that can keep livers alive outside the body for up to a week. This development could be helpful in improving the lives of thousands of people. The researches had used the pig’s liver for testing, and the machine was found able to prevent the red blood cells from bursting, glucose metabolism, liver oxygenation, simulation of diaphragm movement and waste removal all these factors were able to be controlled automatically by the machine without the need of a physician. It also provides pulsing blood through an artery of the liver, mimicking natural blood supply.
• North America have obtained a remarkable growth in the market due to the rise in the incidences of multi-organ failure in the region, medical tourism and also due to the use of technologically advanced systems for the procedures
• Paragonix Technologies (U.S.), XVIVO Perfusion AB (Sweden), Dr. Franz Köhler Chemie GmbH (Germany), Essential Pharmaceuticals (U.S.), Organox Limited (England), 21st Century Medicine (U.S.), Shanghai Genext Medical Technology (China), Bridge to Life Limited (U.S.), Waters Medical Systems (U.S.), Preservation Solutions(U.S.), Carnamedica, Transplant Biomedicals (Spain), Organ Assista (Netherlands), TransMedics Group, Inc are the key players in the Organ Preservation market.
For the purpose of this purpose, Reports and Data have segmented the Organ Preservation Market. on the basis of preservation solutions, organ types, techniques, end use, and region.
Preservation Solutions Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016-2026)
• UW (University of Wisconsin)
• Custodial HTK
• Perfadex
• Collins Solution
• Celsior solution
• Citrate Solution
• Others
Organ Types Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)
• Kidney
• Liver
• Lungs
• Heart
• Others
Techniques Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)
• Static Cold Storage
• Dynamic Cold Storage
• Hypothermic Machine Perfusion
• Normothermic Machine Perfusion
• Oxygen Persufflation
End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)
• Organ Banks
• Hospitals
• Clinics
• Others
Key Regional Markets Studied in the Report:
• North America (U.S., Canada)
• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
• The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Major Highlights of the Organ Preservation Market Report:
• The Organ Preservation market analysis report offers an in-depth study of the potential market growth opportunities and challenges.
• The report dives deeper into the market and explains the dynamic factors bolstering market growth.
• The report deeply assesses the current, historical market size, market share, and revenue growth rates to offer accurate market projections for the forecast period.
• The report analyzes the Organ Preservation market presence across major regions of the world.
• It determines the production & consumption capacities and demand & supply dynamics of each regional market.
• The report further illustrates the intense competition among the key market players and highlights their effective business expansion plans and strategies.
• It provides company overview and SWOT analysis of each of the market players.
