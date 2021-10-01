5G Distributed Antenna System in Aviation Industry :Potential Applications of 5G in AI & Real-Time AR Take A Higher Jump
[299 pages Report] 5G Distributed Antenna System in Aviation Market by Technology, Application, and End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis & Forecast, 2020–2030. 5G Distributed Antenna System in Aviation Market Outlook 2021 - 2027: The global 5G distributed antenna system (DAS) in aviation market is experiencing a significant growth due to increasing demand for high-speed internet connectivity. 5G is the fifth-generation telecommunication standard in cellular networks. A distributed antenna system is a network of spatially separated antenna nodes connected to a common source via a transport medium that provides wireless service within a geographic area or structure. 5G utilizes higher frequency radio waves than current 4G cellular networks to achieve large bandwidth capacity. DAS is used in scenarios where alternate technologies are infeasible due to terrain or zoning challenges. Further, vast data exchange speed will enable faster data bulk transfer in airports & aircraft.
Adoption of 5G in aviation industry
Installation of 5G at airports will provide ultra-high-speed internet connectivity to air passengers. Number of airports across the globe are spending heavily to upgrade their existing infrastructure. Recently, in 2020, Infocomm Media Development Authority (Ministry of Communications and Information under Singapore government), Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, and M1 (Singaporean telecommunications company) announced the partnership with aviation giant Airbus (airline manufacturer headquartered in Leiden, Netherlands) for one-year flight trial to test Airbus drones capability to be remotely controlled over 5G mobile networks for the inspection and management of port incidents. In addition, this collaboration will establish key cellular 5G performance required to enable unmanned aircraft operations and its safe integration & flight in airspace systems. Further, 5G networks promise lower latency and higher surfing speeds than its 4G predecessors, that is expected to translate to more precise, safe, and reliable communications for unmanned aircraft operations. Hence, adoption of 5G in aviation industry is expected to boost the global 5G distributed antenna system in aviation market.
COVID-19 scenario analysis:
• COVID-19 has forced people that include the workforce of telecommunication companies around the world to work from home, due government-imposed lockdown.
• The mobile network companies have witnessed a surge in bandwidth consumption due to increased usage of mobile data as people staying at home to comply with the governments initiatives to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.
• Airports and airlines are experiencing financial crisis due to travel bans issued by authorities to check the spread of COVID-19.
• Mobile communication service providers are forced to delay ongoing projects of 5G infrastructure due to restricted site access and workforce shortage, in the wake of COVID-19 scenario.
• Aviation industry adopting 5G is expected to reap rewards upon the lift of travel restrictions, due to increased air passenger traffic.
Top impacting factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis
Surge in usage of smart devices & internet of things (IoT), increase in demand for fast internet connectivity, and rise in adoption of 5G in aviation industry are the factors that drive the global 5G distributed antenna system in aviation market. However, lack of infrastructure and initial installation cost hinder the market growth. On the contrary, potential applications of 5G in AI and real-time augmented reality present new pathways in the industry.
The global 5G distributed antenna system in aviation market trends are as follows:
Key benefits of the report:
• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global 5G distributed antenna system in aviation industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global 5G distributed antenna system in aviation market share.
• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global 5G distributed antenna system in aviation market growth scenario.
• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.
• The report provides a detailed global 5G distributed antenna system in aviation market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.
Questions answered in the 5G distributed antenna system in aviation market research report:
• Which are the leading market players active in the 5G distributed antenna system in aviation market?
• What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?
• What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?
• What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?
