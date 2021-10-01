Body Contouring Devices Market to reach $3,446 million at a CAGR of 17.7% from 2018 to 2025.

Surge in aesthetic consciousness, and advancements in field of body contouring are the factors driving the growth of the global market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Increase in obesity worldwide, rise in aesthetic consciousness, and advancements in the field of body contouring facilitate the growth in the market. However, high cost related to body contouring procedures restrains market growth. On the other hand, the increase in medical tourism and untapped potential in emerging economies create new opportunities.The global body contouring devices market generated $933 million in 2017 and is estimated to reach $3.45 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 17.7% from 2017 to 2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the key segments including top investment pockets, changing dynamics, market size & estimations, and competitive scenario.Get the Sample Pages of Report for More Understanding @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5093 Body contouring devices have gained a substantial market share in recent years due to rise in obesity globally. In addition, surge in esthetic consciousness across the globe is another major factor that in turn has fueled the use of body contouring devices. Furthermore, untapped potential in the emerging markets in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to boost the market growth in the future.A surge in aesthetic consciousness along with increasing obesity among people worldwide drives the body contouring devices market growth. Furthermore, advancements in the field of body contouring supplement market growth. However, the higher cost associated with body contouring procedures is expected to hamper the global body contouring devices market growth. On the other hand, the rise in medical tourism and a surge in adoption of body contouring and high market potential in untapped emerging economies are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.End users analyzed in the research include hospitals & clinics, medical spas, and laboratories. Hospitals & clinics contributed to nearly two-thirds of the total market share in 2017 and will dominate throughout the forecast period, owing to the availability of certified staff & physicians. Geographically, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 19.0% from 2018 to 2025, owing to rise in obesity in different countries of the region and surge in demand for body shaping devices among men in South Korea.North America region contributed to almost two-fifths of the total share in 2017 in the body contouring devices market, owing to various factors such as rise in obese population and recent government approvals to various devices in the region. In addition, the rise in the aesthetic consciousness also serves as a growth factor. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to continue its dominant share during the forecast period and is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2017-2025, owing to the factors such as an increase in obesity in various countries of the region.Get Customization on this Research Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5093 Key findings of the Body Contouring Devices Market:The minimally invasive devices segment accounted for one-third share of the global body contouring devices market in 2017.The skin tightening segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2025.The hospital & clinic segment accounted for around two-thirds share of the global body contouring devices market in 2017.Europe accounted for more than one-fourth share of the global market in 2017.Asia-Pacific is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities from 2017 to 2025.Leading market players analyzed in the research include Hologic, Inc., Cutera, Inc., Allergan plc, Sciton, Inc., Erchonia Corporation, El.En. S.p.A. (Asclepion Laser Technologies GmbH), Bausch Health Companies Inc., InMode Aesthetic Solutions, Shanghai Fosun PharmaceuticalGroupCo., Ltd., and MicroAire Surgical Instruments, LLC. 