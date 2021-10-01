Satellite Image Data Services Market : Many Startup Players Has Tied Up With Pioneers of Satellite Image Data Services
[209 Pages Report] Global Satellite Image Data Services Market by Service, and Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Satellite Image Data Services Market Outlook 2021 - 2030: The global satellite image data services market is experiencing a significant growth due to surge in investment in space industry. Satellite image data services compromise of selling geo-spatial image data of earth, which is produced and stored in satellites revolving around the earth’s orbit. Satellite imagery can be categorized, in remote sensing applications, on the basis of resolution such as spatial, spectral, temporal, radiometric, and geometric. Additionally, satellite image date services also cater to defense forces by providing image data to enhance visual feedback on remote military installations, enemy movements, and surveillance & reconnaissance. Moreover, satellite data service companies sell & license images to businesses such as google maps.
Companies Covered in this Satellite Image Data Services Market report are Airbus Defense and Space, Planet Labs Inc., Satellite Imaging Corporation, DigitalGlobe Inc., Harris Geospatial Solutions Inc., ICEYE, URSA Space Systems, Earth-I Ltd., Land Info Worldwide Mapping, and SATPALDA Geospatial Services.
Regions covered in this report are North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM) and The Middle East and Africa.
COVID-19 scenario analysis:
• COVID-19 pandemic has forced space industry companies to put their satellite launch and manufacturing operations on hold due to government regulations to contain the spread of virus.
• Satellite data service companies are facing short term operational issues due to lack of site access restrictions imposed by authorities to contain the COVID-19.
• Satellite data services are facing high server down time, since servers require constant maintenance for maximum up time.
• Satellite data services are crunching their financial resources by server up keep and maintenance without consumers of data services. Since, COVID-19 has impacted all industries, the data services consumption has reduced significantly during the lockdown imposed by the government.
• Space industry is witnessing a huge workforce shortage, since most companies or agencies rely on international workforce for their operations.
Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis
Surge in privatization of space industry, increase in demand for AI & big data, and rise in adoption of cloud computing are the factors that drive the global satellite data services market. However, potential data breaches and expensive data access hinder the market growth. On the contrary, emergence of satellite as a service and increasing usage of satellite data services in agriculture by government present new pathways in the industry.
The global satellite image data services market trends are as follows:
Surge in privatization of space industry
Privatization of space industry is facilitating satellite imagery adopters with insightful spatial imagery. For instance, Pixxel (a space-tech startup founded by Indian undergraduate engineering students) is building a constellation of nano-satellites to provide global, real-time, and affordable satellite imagery. The startup has tied up with pioneers in the field of satellite image data services such as like Maxar, Skymet Weather so that with their aid the imagery will contribute in various sectors such as including oil & gas, agriculture, and disaster management among others. The company is the only startup from Asia to be selected for the first batch of 10 startups in Techstars Starburst Space Accelerator (a startup incubator headquartered in California, US). Pixxel aims to launch their satellite by the end of 2020. Hence, surge in privatization of space industry is expected to boost the global satellite image data services market.
Key benefits of the report:
• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global satellite image data services industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global satellite image data services market share.
• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global satellite image data services market growth scenario.
• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.
• The report provides a detailed global satellite image data services market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.
Questions answered in the satellite image data services market research report:
• Which are the leading market players active in the satellite image data services market?
• What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?
• What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?
• What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?
