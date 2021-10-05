Wizeline Academy Launches New Free Bootcamps in High-Demand IT Disciplines
Expansion of educational offerings highlights the company’s commitment to investing in local communities to train the next generation of software engineers.
Wizeline Academy is at the heart of our company’s mission as we believe it’s our responsibility...[to] invest in developing tech talent within our communities.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wizeline, a global technology services provider that builds high-quality digital products and platforms, today announced plans to launch five new IT bootcamps through Wizeline Academy, its community-based educational program offering free in-person and online training in today’s most valuable technical skills to aspiring IT professionals. The bootcamps will provide a deep dive into five engineering disciplines currently in high demand: site reliability, mobile, data, quality assurance, and web development.
— Bismarck Lepe, Founder and CEO of Wizeline
Wizeline’s bootcamps present a unique opportunity for experienced engineers to upskill and reskill in the latest technologies through a combination of conceptual learning and practical, high-quality instruction with challenging real-world scenarios. Students enrolled in bootcamps learn from Wizeline’s own subject matter experts and have access to personal mentors for guidance and support throughout the program.
“Wizeline Academy is at the heart of our company’s mission as we believe it’s our responsibility not only to grow the business and do well by our customers but also invest in developing tech talent within our communities to provide new, exciting opportunities where they are not readily available,” said Bismarck Lepe, Founder and CEO of Wizeline. “We are showing that we can accomplish this while continuing to achieve exceptional growth in the business, leveraging Academy to upskill our own teams and as a talent pipeline to identify skilled individuals who are the right fit for our company.”
Wizeline Academy aims to provide free access to exceptional technical education that promotes professional growth and opens new career paths for people with varying degrees of expertise while working to close the talent gaps in tech. Since 2017, the program has offered more than 540 courses, bootcamps, and certifications to approximately 25,000 students worldwide with proven results — 68% of participants expressed interest in joining Wizeline and 45% landed new jobs after completing the program.
“We want to remove the barriers of entry into technical careers typically associated with traditional education by creating flexible alternatives focused on building practical skill and delivering real results,” says Carolina Navarro, Director of Wizeline Academy. “Not only do our bootcamps facilitate technical and soft-skills training, they also feature masterclasses with guest speakers from globally recognized tech companies such as Amazon, Google, and Facebook, as well as English-language workshops for those interested in improving their communication skills.”
About Wizeline
Wizeline, a global technology services provider, builds high-quality digital products and platforms that accelerate time to market. We focus on measurable outcomes, partnering with our customers to modernize core technologies, mature data-driven capabilities, and improve user experience. Our adaptive teams provide the right combination of solutions, capabilities, and methodologies to deliver results while partnering with our customers’ teams to foster innovation through continuous learning. We are invested in doing well while doing good, striving to make a positive impact where we live and work. Our diverse culture of innovation, ownership, and community, combined with our Academy, creates an inspiring environment for talent to build long-term careers. To see how Wizeline can help you, visit wizeline.com. To join our team, visit wizeline.com/careers.
