(Video) Iran: Social Unrest Continues to Grow as Economic and Health Crises Worsen

Iran's state-run media has recently acknowledged the country's social difficulties and the possibility of a mass uprising. The current Covid-19 crisis, as well as the regime's cruel coronavirus policy, was also emphasized by state-run media.
“We can't claim that everyone in the population has received one dose of Covid-19 vaccine and is immune. We can't claim that 50% of the population has been immunized.
Some [officials] appear to employ these terms to avoid public pressure,” the state-run Arman daily wrote on Sunday, dismissing claims by the regime's new president, Ebrahim Raisi, of rapid vaccination.
“Most vaccination centers have blocked and dismantled the Astra Zeneca vaccination line, and the number of Barakat vaccines available has been limited.
Some people who got the first dosage of the vaccine are now unable to inject the Chinese vaccine or any other vaccine. In vaccination clinics, only the Chinese vaccine (Sinopharm) is available. How can we claim to be rated first and second in the world in terms of immunization in this situation?” Arman adds to his collection on a daily basis.
“Who should be blamed?” Arman asks every day, pointing to the regime's delay in vaccination of at least 7 to 8 months.
Ali Khamenei, the regime's Supreme Leader, blocked the entry of reliable Covid-19 vaccinations, and regime authorities carried out his decision with deception and inaction.
“This is a national cause, and with this, many of victims. There have been trials for much smaller massacres than [the Covid-19 catastrophe in Iran]. Tell people the truth,” Arman daily adds.
The Iranian state-run media referred to the country's current economic problem and Raisi's misleading statements of overcoming it.
“In recent years, Iran's economy has faced numerous problems, and these problems have made people's lives more difficult on a daily basis. In addition to livelihood issues, economic markets have experienced numerous hurdles, which continue to exist,” the state-run Ebtekar daily reported on Sunday.
“There are experts who believe that we should not wait for a change in the second half of 2021, and the economy is on a difficult path,” Ebtekar daily continues.
Raisi's gestures of addressing all problems were mocked by the Jahan-e Sanat daily on Tuesday. “If, as the pro-government media claimed, Raisi's simple phone call caused a flood of vaccine into Iran and broke the sanctions barrier, he could now simply unfreeze our foreign exchange resources with a few phone calls and even a trip to China and Baghdad!” reads the piece.
According to the state-run media, Ensaf-news, Massoud Pezeshkian, a member of the regime parliamentary Health Commission, said today, "The information and documents of the vaccine recipients are not provided properly.
The Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine has side effects on adults that have not been reported to date. However, instead of checking, they (officials) are still introducing the vaccine in bulk.
We have seen all these side effects of some vaccines, but we do not provide accurate information on the side effects each of these vaccines causes and what the management should do to prevent them from hurting people.
If they want to vaccinate under 18 years without this data, there will be many questions left unanswered. Which other country in the world is planning and injecting vaccines in this way?”
The state-controlled media also highlighted the recent trend in protests across Iran.
“The recent arrests are apparently intended to prevent the continuation or spread of protests and to intimidate trade unions. Yet due to the Iranians’ spirit, the arrest of a person hurts the conscience of his colleagues and encourages them to continue his path,” wrote the state-run Etemad daily in an article titled “Raisi’s government and Protests,” on Tuesday.
“As a result, a situation of anomaly prevails over the phenomenon of protests, the biggest loser of which will be the [regime] amid the rising pressure on different segments of the country,” Etemad newspaper continues.
Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): From the beginning, the Iranian resistance had stated that Khamenei is pursuing the policy of mass casualties in a bid to confront the uprisings that would lead to the regime’s downfall. Khamenei’s criminal order to ban the purchase of vaccines was issued in that context.
