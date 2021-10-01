Plastics Market Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Analysis & Forecast Till 2027
The elevating demand for light-weight vehicles & increasing application of plastics in the construction industry have resulted in boosting the Plastics marketNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Plastics Market is forecast to reach USD 776.68 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The term plastic, derived from ''plastikos'', refers to plasticity or malleability of a material during manufacture that allows it to be pressed, cast, or extruded into different shapes like fibers, bottles, tubes, and films, among others. There are various kinds of plastics, but it can be primarily classified into two polymer groups- Thermoplastics and Thermosets. Thermoplastics are those polymers that soften on heating and hardens on cooling. In the case of Thermosets, it never softens after it is molded. The continuously growing demand for light-weight vehicles is one of the mentionable factors supporting the market growth. High-performance plastics can provide significant mechanical strength along with minimizing the overall weight. Furthermore, elevated awareness about adverse environmental impact associated with the use of plastics and the development of biodegradable plastics, are opening new avenues for the market players. In context to region, North America can be seen to occupy a prominent market share. The market share held by the region is associated with a well-established digital food ordering culture and continuously expanding automotive industry.
Further key findings from the report suggest
In context to Product Type, the Polyethylene segment generated the highest revenue of USD 98.63 Billion in the year 2018. The extensive use of polyethylene in various products like bottles, due to its properties like dimensional stability, and enhanced mechanical properties, contributes to the revenue generated by this segment.
In context to Application, the Sheet & Film segment is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 4.7% during the forecast period. The growth rate of the segment has been the result of the expansion of the automobile industry and the electronics industry, wherein it is mostly required in the form of sheets & films.
In context to End-user, the Packaging segment held the largest market share of 31.0% in 2018. Traits of plastics like significant water resistance, and flexibility, makes it an ideal choice as packaging material, contributing to the market share held by the segment.
In regards to the region, Europe held 22.0% of the market in 2018. Advancements in the automobile industry, and electronics sector, along with the continuously growing healthcare sector, contributes to the market share held by Europe.
Key participants include SABIC, BASF SE, Evonik Group, DowDuPont, Arkema, Sumitomo Chemicals, Eastman Chemical Company, Celanese Corporation, Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC and Lotte Chemical Corporation.
The research report on the Plastics market sheds lights on the products offered by the Plastics market, key trends, supply and demand ratio, applications, and industry-wide categorization. The report also discusses in detail the segments expected to account for the largest share of the revenue in the market during the forecast period. It also provides details about the key trends, demands, and factors influencing the revenue growth of the segment.
Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
Polypropylene
Polyethylene
Polyvinyl chloride
Polyurethane
Polystyrene
Polyethylene terephthalate
Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene
Polyphenylene oxide
Polybutylene terephthalate
Liquid crystal polymers
Epoxy polymers
Polycarbonate
PEEK
Polyamide
PPSU
Polysulfone
Others
Degradability Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
Non-biodegradable conventional plastics
Biodegradable plastics
End-user Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
Construction
Packaging
Automotive
Electrical & electronics
Agriculture
Medical devices
Consumer goods
Furniture & bedding
Others
Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
Food packaging
Bottled water
Carbonated soft drinks
Other Product Type of drinks
Non-Food packaging
Sheet & Film
Others
The market research report highlights the regional presence of the Plastics market in the key geographies including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The report sheds lights on the production and consumption patterns, supply and demand, current and emerging trends, consumer demands, market share, market revenue, market size, and industry statistics. The report also studies the key factors influencing the market growth in the key regions along with the analysis of key steps and initiatives taken by the key manufacturers present in each region.
In-depth regional analysis covers:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
The report on the Plastics market provides critical insights into the growth in revenue along with CAGR throughout the forecast period. It also provides insights into lucrative opportunities to enable the businesses to capitalize on the emerging trends of the market. Advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are used in the report to offer clear understanding about competitive landscape and market growth. it also offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players to overcome the entry-level barriers of the market during the forecast period.
