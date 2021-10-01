Cost-Efficient Biosimilar MAbs Drive The Monoclonal Antibodies Market

Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbs) Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing prevalence of cost-efficient biosimilar monoclonal antibodies is driving the monoclonal antibodies (MAbs) market growth. The biosimilar aim is to curb the increasing healthcare cost and handle economic pressure from the patient pod and governments to reduce the cost of medication and increase access to treatment. Biosimilars are pharmaceuticals that are developed to have similar properties to a biologic drug that has already been approved. A biosimilar monoclonal antibody costs 20%-25% lesser than the originator biologic drug. The number of clinical trials for a biosimilar are comparatively lesser than that of the original biologic drug and this proves to be the reason for the low cost of a biosimilar drug. In India, a new biosimilar policy called the ‘Guidelines on Similar Biologics’ prepared by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CSDCO) is expected to give a major boost to the Indian biosimilar drugs industry.

The global monoclonal antibodies (MAbs) market size is expected to grow from $106.87 billion in 2020 to $114.43 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The MAbs market is expected to reach $179.56 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11.9%.

Major players covered in the global monoclonal antibodies industry are Johnson & Johnson, Merck, AbbVie, Amgen, GlaxoSmithKline plc.

TBRC’s global Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbs) Market report is segmented by source into murine, chimeric, humanized, human, by application into anti-cancer, immunological, anti-infective monoclonal antibodies, neuropharmacological, cardiovascular and cerebrovascular, others, and by end users into hospitals, private clinics, research institute.

