Dermatology Medical Lasers Industry Growth Is Driven By Increase In Demand For Cosmetic Procedures

Dermatology Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing demand for cosmetic procedures is expected to drive the dermatology medical lasers market. There has been an increase in the number of people opting for cosmetic procedures to enhance their appearance levels and treatment of defects on the skin. Dermatology lasers are used in cosmetic procedures such as removal of fine lines, wrinkles, skin tightening, pigmented lesions, precancerous lesions, vascular lesions, tattoos, hair removal, acne scars, and others. Hence, the growing demand for cosmetic procedures among users aids in the growth of the dermatology medical lasers market.

The global dermatology medical lasers market size is expected to grow from $2.55 billion in 2020 to $3.09 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $5.51 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 16%.

Companies are increasingly investing in Picosecond Lasers for skin treatments other than tattoo removal as they have found their use in the treatment of acne, skin lightening and skin tightening. For instance, in July 2018, Picocare 450, manufactured by Wontech, a South Korea company, received FDA approval to be used in dermatology procedures. Therefore, the use of picosecond lasers in dermatological processes is expected to be the new trend in the dermatology medical lasers market.

Major players covered in the global dermatology medical lasers industry are Cynosure, Peninsula, Miracle Laser, Syneron, Shenzhen GSD, Sincoheren, Fotona, Alma Laser, SemiNex Corporation, Alma Lasers Ltd, Cutera, Lumenis, and Bausch Health Companies Inc.

TBRC’s global dermatology medical lasers market report is segmented by device into surgical lasers, vascular lasers, by end-users into hospitals, skin care clinics, cosmetic surgical centers, by application into cancer, hair removal, tattoo removal, resurfacing, others.

