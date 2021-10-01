Global Medical Lasers Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Medical Lasers Market 2021-2030

Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change to 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2021 – COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the medical lasers market size is expected to grow from $4.99 billion in 2020 to $5.54 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $8.65 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 12%.

The increased demand for minimally invasive procedures contributed to the medical lasers market’s growth during the period. The surge in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures propelled the demand for minimally invasive surgeries worldwide. Thus, the high usage of medical lasers to perform minimally invasive aesthetic and cosmetic surgeries increases the demand for medical lasers.

The medical lasers market consists of sales of medical lasers and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture medical lasers. Medical lasers are devices that treat or remove tissues using precisely focused light sources. Medical lasers find their applications in several surgical procedures including eye surgery, cosmetic surgery, dental procedures, and other general procedures.

Trends In The Global Medical Lasers Market

Major players operating in the market are focusing on developing new innovative products with advanced techniques in order to serve the healthcare professionals and their patients better. For instance, in April 2019, Lumenis Ltd., an energy-based medical device company based in Israel, introduced Legend Pro+, a new skin rejuvenating technology and a unique multi-application platform powered by clinically proven and complementary technologies. Similarly, in July 2019, Ra Medical Systems, a USA-based medical laser company, announced the launch of Pharos, a new dermatology excimer laser for the treatment of psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and vitiligo. Pharos offers better comfort and visibility of the treatment site and is designed to improve physician and patient experience.

Global Medical Lasers Market Segments:

The global medical lasers market is further segmented:

By Product Type: Solid State Laser Systems, Gas Laser Systems, Dye Laser Systems, Diode Laser Systems

By Application: Surgical, Cosmetic, Dental

By End Use: Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Gynecology, Dentistry, Urology, Cardiovascular, Other

By Geography: The global medical lasers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides medical lasers market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global medical lasers market, medical lasers market share, medical lasers market players, medical lasers market segments and geographies, medical lasers market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The medical lasers market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Medical Lasers Market Organizations Covered: El.En. S.p.A., Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd, Lumenis, Alcon Laboratories Inc., AngioDynamics Corp., American Medical Systems Inc., Biolase Inc, Bausch & Lomb Holdings, Cardiogenesis Corporation Inc, Boston Scientific, IRIDEX Corp., Novadaq Technologies Inc.,

Photomedex Inc., Spectranetics Corporation, Syneron Candela, Cryolife, Novartis, Topcon Corporation, Fotona, Sisram Medical Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

