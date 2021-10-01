Synthetic Pigments Industry Sees Demand For Tech-Engineered Products For Use In Novel End-Use Industries

Synthetic Pigments Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery Synthetic Pigments Global Market Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The demand for high performance pigments and advanced technology engineered pigments such as cool pigments, nano pigments and pigments made from superior dispersion technologies is expected to drive the synthetic pigments market. These new and advanced pigments have the capability to cater to the fast-growing novel end-use industries and technologies such as 3D-printing, automotive industry, and others. For instance, DIC Corporation, a Japan-based chemical company launched Sunbrite Yellow 74, an azo based high-performance pigment in the market. High performance pigments are becoming more affordable and their market share is expected to increase rapidly.

The global synthetic pigments market size is expected to grow from $37.03 billion in 2020 to $40.07 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $45.95 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3%.

Major players covered in the global synthetic pigments industry are BASF SE, Archroma, DyStar, Huntsman, Clariant, Synthesia, Cromatos, Atul, Waterside colours, DIC Corp., Lanxess AG, DupontMerck KGAA, OCI Company Ltd, The Chemours Company, Venator Materials PLC, Tronox Limited.

TBRC’s global synthetic pigments market report is segmented by product type into inorganic pigments, organic pigments, by end use industry into paints and coatings, plastics, printing inks, textiles, cosmetics and personal care, others.

Synthetic Pigments Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Inorganic Pigments, Organic Pigments), By End Use Industry (Paints And Coatings, Plastics, Printing Inks, Textiles, Cosmetics And Personal Care), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

