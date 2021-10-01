Worldwide Industrial Growth Influences The Attic And Exhaust Fans Market

Attic And Exhaust Fans Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Attic And Exhaust Fans Global Market Report 2021 COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth in the number of industries across the world contributes to the growth of the attic and exhaust fans market. Exhaust fans are used to remove contaminants like dust, fumes, vapors, to provide a safe environment for work. For example, a steel manufacturing plant uses an exhaust fan to create the difference between indoor and outdoor air environment so that airflow can be generated to eliminate the exhausting gas while manufacturing. According to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), in India, the number of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) has increased from 2.12 million units in 2019 to 2.51 million units in 2020, growth by 18.5%. Therefore, the growth in several industries across the world boosts the demand for industrial exhaust fans which in turn influences the market for attic and exhaust fans positively.

The global attic and exhaust fans market size is expected to grow from $6.01 billion in 2020 to $6.10 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The attic and exhaust fans market is expected to reach $8.17 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.6%.

Major players covered in the global attic and exhaust fans industry are Greenhack, Systemair, Twin City Fan, Howden, Soler & Palau, Attic Breeze LLC, Industrial Fans Direct, Daltec Fans, Atmox Inc., Wayne's Solar Inc., Johnson Controls, Nanfang Ventilator, Munters, Polypipe Ventilation, Greenwood Airvac.

TBRC’s global attic and exhaust fans market report is segmented by type into attic fans, exhaust fans, by application into industrial, commercial, residential.

