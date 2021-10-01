Nanotechnology Trends In The Spinal Surgery Devices And Equipment Market

Spinal Surgery Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021- COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Implementing nanotechnology to improve the quality, precision and speed of work is the latest trend in the spinal surgery devices market. Nanoparticles possess unique chemical, biological and physical properties which enable them to perform a wide variety of cellular and subcellular tasks. Spinal pathology is a major field of study for nanotechnology. To fully implement Nano-technology, hospitals and clinics are waiting for FDA regulations and exploring options to reduce costs.

Major players covered in the global spinal surgery devices and equipment market are Zimmer Biomet, Stryker Corporation, Depuy Synthes, Medtronic and Globus Medical Inc.

TBRC’s global spinal surgery devices and equipment market report is segmented by product type into spine biologics, surgical spinal decompression, vertebral compression fracture treatment products, non-fusion, fusion, by application into hospital, ambulatory service centers, orthopedic centers, by type of surgery into open surgeries, minimally invasive surgeries.

Elderly people are a major driving factor for the spinal surgery devices and equipment market as they are more prone to spinal complications. Spinal disorders majorly affect the geriatric population and results in spinal deformities and pain. As per UN estimates, worldwide geriatric population will double by 2050 to reach an estimated value of more than 2.1 billion boosting market growth in the future. An increasing trend in the aged populations worldwide will provide lucrative growth to the spinal implants and devices market.

The global spinal surgery devices and equipment market size is expected to grow from $7.57 billion in 2020 to $8.26 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The spinal surgery devices and equipment market is expected to reach $9.70 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.1%.

Spinal Surgery Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Spine Biologics, Surgical Spinal Decompression, Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Products, Non-Fusion, Fusion), By Application (Hospital, Ambulatory Service Centers, Orthopedic Centers), By Type of Surgery (Open Surgeries, Minimally Invasive Surgeries), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides spinal surgery devices and equipment market overview, forecast spinal surgery devices and equipment market size and growth for the whole market, spinal surgery devices and equipment market segments, and geographies, spinal surgery devices and equipment market trends, spinal surgery devices and equipment market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

