ASMPT Announces Agreement to Acquire AEi, Global Automotive Market Leader for Automated Sensor Assembly & Test Equipment

Acquisition highlights ASMPT's focused & strategic intent to pursue good opportunities as part of growth strategy, opening up new market opportunities

ASM Pacific (SEHK:522)

SINGAPORE, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ASM PACIFIC TECHNOLOGY LIMITED (‘ASMPT’/HKSE: 0522) and Mycronic Group (‘Mycronic’/SEK: MYCR) signed a definitive agreement in which ASMPT will acquire Mycronic’s subsidiary Automation Engineering, Inc. (‘AEi’) in an all-cash transaction. The transaction has been approved by the Board of Directors of each company, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

According to research firm Yole Développement, growth in non-radar automotive sensors (LiDAR, ADAS and camera modules) is expected to reach US$13.4 Billion in 2025 from US$4.94 Billion in 2020, representing a 2020-2025 CAGR of 22.1%. This strong growth potential is part of the wider pivot toward automotive electrification as a key driver for automotive electronics growth as the cars of the future become more connected, safe, efficient, and therefore require significantly more sophisticated computing power.

Established in 1990 and based in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, USA, AEi is widely recognised as the de facto leader for the automotive camera active alignment market, having benefitted especially from significant and sustained demand for cameras in ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems).

The acquisition of AEi is consistent with ASMPT’s strategy of pursuing sustained, profitable growth via expansion into promising adjacent markets. First, the acquisition provides ASMPT a significant presence in the automotive camera assembly and test solutions space - an addressable market of approximately USD 60m in 2021.

Second, the acquisition enables ASMPT to offer total solutions for automated and scalable end-to-end camera module assembly to a significantly expanded served market that encompasses global Tier 1 and 2 automotive component providers.

Third, the acquisition will enable the pursuit of new adjacent market opportunities in security surveillance, drones and LiDAR, which will expand the addressable market to around USD 460m in 2025. AEi will in turn be able to tap on ASMPT’s extensive global sales and fulfilment networks, particularly in Asia, to capture new and emerging opportunities at a faster pace.

Finally, the collective customer base will be able to reap the rewards of ASMPT’s deep focus in integrating Industry 4.0 capabilities into its solutions, offering the potential for powerful analytics and AI capabilities to further augment the collective product line.

Taken as a whole, this broader portfolio of leading products, services, and solutions, as well as increased exposure to technology megatrends, will help support ASMPT's long-term revenue and earnings growth in turn.

CK Lim, Senior VP and Business Unit CEO (IC/Discrete & CIS), ASMPT said: “The agreement to acquire AEI highlights our focused and strategic intent to pursue inorganic growth - acquisitions and partnerships - as a key part of our corporate strategy to tap powerful synergies and opportunities to extend our product and market leadership. There is a deep synergy between the solutions offered by AEi and ASMPT, and between our customers. The adjacent markets served by AEi also offer opportunities for us for the further development of a successful and profitable business in this area. We believe this combination will open new market opportunities for ASMPT.”

”Our goal has been to find an owner with an existing broad offering towards the automotive industry, who in addition has a technological leadership position in active alignment solutions for camera and sensor assembly and thus can leverage AEi’s technology and know-how. We believe we have found such an owner in ASM Pacific Technology,” said Michael Chalsen, Senior VP, Global Technologies at Mycronic.

“We greatly look forward to continuing to develop AEi’s global market and technology leadership position together with ASM Pacific Technology and enabling full line solutions for the automotive and adjacent markets”, said Jean Marc Peallat, General Manager, AEi.

About ASM Pacific Technology

ASMPT (HKEX stock code: 0522) is a leading global supplier of hardware and software solutions for the manufacture of semiconductors and electronics. Headquartered in Singapore, ASMPT’s offerings encompass the semiconductor assembly & packaging, and SMT (surface mount technology) industries, ranging from wafer deposition, to the various solutions that organise, assemble and package delicate electronic components into a vast range of end-user devices, which include electronics, mobile communications, computing, automotive, industrial and LED (displays). ASMPT partners with customers very closely, with continuous investment in R&D helping to provide cost-effective, industry-shaping solutions that achieve higher productivity, greater reliability and enhanced quality.

ASMPT is one of the constituent stocks of the Hang Seng TECH Index, Hang Seng Composite MidCap Index under the Hang Seng Composite Size Indexes, the Hang Seng Composite Information Technology Industry Index under Hang Seng Composite Industry Indexes and the Hang Seng Hong Kong 35 Index. To learn more about ASMPT, please visit us at www.asmpacific.com.

About Mycronic

Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic’s headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, United Kingdom and the United States. Mycronic is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

About AEi

AEi, part of Mycronic Group, is the market leader of automated camera and sensor assembly and test equipment for the automotive market. It is complemented by its dedicated and newly enhanced PCT system or Post-Cure Test system. Its industry leadership is built on a symbiotic combination of optical alignment algorithms, and sequential processing all within a compact design. Bringing these compelling elements together ensures their products deliver the best financial returns in the industry. For more information about AEi, visit www.aeiboston.com



