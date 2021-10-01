Hair Transplant Market is Set for Beneficial Growth by 2029 | Growth Factors, Latest Emerging Trends | StraitsResearch

Hair Transplant Market

Hair loss impacts millions of individuals globally and can have detrimental consequences on the psychological and emotional well-being of a person.

The longevity and appearance of hair transplants can be further improved by adjuvant modalities including platelet-rich plasma injections, lasers, and stem cells. Stem-cell hair transplants, transplants using “allogeneic cells”, using cells from a different donor than the recipient are currently in clinical studies and might create opportunities for market growth in the future.

A Summary of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The appearance of COVID-19 has transported the globe to a halt. We understand that this health disaster has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. growing support from governments and various companies can benefit in the fight against this highly transmissible disease. There are some businesses that are struggling and some are thriving. General, almost every sector is anticipated to be stuck by the pandemic.

By Company Outline, Product Image and Requirement, Product Application Study, Production Competence, Price Cost, Production Worth, Contact Data are comprised in this research report.

Industry Updates:

Hair Club and Bosley Inc. company launched BioGraft, a novel technology in hair loss solutions for both of us men and women in May 2019.

Venus Concept Ltd. Firm acquired NeoGraft Solutions' hair restoration business (NeoGraft) in Feb 2018.

Main Market Players Covered in This Report:

Allergan Plc.

Bernstein Medical

Bosley

GETFUE Hair Clinics Ltd.

Hair Restoration BlackRock HRBR

HairClub

Venus Concept

Hairline International Hair and Skin Clinic

Resmed, Inc.

NatusMedical Incorporated

The Hair Transplant Market has been Segmented as Below:

By Product:

Gel

Drugs

Instruments

Serum

Others

By Method:

Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE)

Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT)

Other Methods

By Service Provider:

Hospitals

Trichology Clinics

Dermatologic Clinics

Other Service Providers

Years Considered for This Report:

Historical Years: 2017-2029

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2029

Hair Transplant Market Forecast Period: 2021-2029

