Jodi Gonzales of Jodi Rose Studio to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SISTER BAY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our creativity can be the reason we wake up every day.

Jodi Gonzales is an artist and art therapist and the founder of Jodi Rose Studio where she helps empower people through creativity.

Using techniques as simple as the common doodle, Jodi can help people gain clarity, manage stress and elevate their performance.

“Everyone has the potential to be creative,” says Jodi. “People seem to define creativity narrowly as being artistic, playing an instrument or dancing, but creativity is about resourcefulness and innovation and ingenuity and new ideas. We all make creative decisions. And certainly with the pandemic, we all had to raise the bar with our own creativity, just to manage the uncertainty. So it's really about convincing people to give themselves permission.”

For people whose creativity has fallen away over time or those who identify as not creative, working with Jodi is a way to claim that freedom.

“Michelangelo could look at a piece of stone and ‘see the angel within,’” says Jodi. “That is how I love to work with people: finding their angel within, helping them to identify for themselves. I have complete faith that when people connect with their creativity, they can come out the other side and be so much the better for it.”

Jodi experienced art therapy herself for the first time in her early 20s.

“I was a perfectionist and a high achiever,” recalls Jodi. “I found that I could use creativity to tap into a deeper source of wisdom. My life has changed through all of these methods. I just have so much gratitude for the mentors and those people that have showed up in my life at the right time.”

Creative expressions come from a part of the mind that is not analytical. It’s more intuitive and more emotional. Oftentimes these ideas haven't been fully developed in the conscious mind. If we can capture them as pure expression, we can work with it.

“It is very much about self-discovery and listening into yourself,” says Jodi. “Giving themselves that permission can be quite a journey for people, but creativity helps people gain perspective on their true selves.”

Close Up Radio will feature Jodi Gonzales in an interview with Jim Masters on October 5th at 12pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.jodirosestudio.com