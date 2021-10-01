Automated Truck Loading System Market Size, Growth Drivers, Regional Outlook and Forecast 2021-2030

Automated truck loading system market report with COVID-19 impact analysis by 2030. The global market segmented by loading dock, application & region.

Automated Truck Loading System Market Outlook 2030 -Automated truck loading systems (ATLS) has been commonly used in the material handling industry to refer to the automation of loading or unloading trucks and trailers. Automatic loading and unloading systems are built to speed up a standard process that happens in every production and warehousing location. Typically, the forklift process of loading a full trailer will usually take about 30 minutes to unload a truck manually, depending on the type of products and their weight. Automating this operation could cut this time to under 10 minutes. Automatic truck loading and unloading systems have become the ideal solution for improving agility and safety during the goods receipt and dispatch process at the warehouse docks. One ATLS unit can service an unlimited number of doors, loading up to 120 pallets an hour in every possible load pattern. Logistics costs account for the main part of total costs, which has led to a shift in focus to more economical and efficient logistics processes.Manufacturers are looking into the improvement of production efficiency as a means to gain a competitive edge, as well as to achieve operational excellence. Introduction of automation in logistics improves process and flexibility with high efficiency. In addition, increase in adoption of industry automation, coupled with industry 4.0 technologies further fuel the market growth in this prevalence.The key players analyzed in the report include ATLS Ltd, Actiw Oy, Ancra Systems B.V., Asbreuk Service B.V., BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG, Cargo Floor B.V., C&D Skilled Robotics Inc., GEBHARDT Fördertechnik GmbH, HAVER & BOECKER OHG, and Joloda International Ltd. COVID-19 Impact analysisThe outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic led to unavailability of workforce. In addition, the industry witnessed disruptions in the manufacturing operations and supply chain management. This has significantly impacted the automated truck loading system market. COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the market by slowing down the supply chains, hampering business growth, and increasing panic among the customer segments. Fleet operators are expected to focus on the working capital management and there are very less chances for heavy investment in advanced technology. However, there are most probable chances of sales momentum for the smart fleet management technology, owing to its operational feasibility to attain safety measure along with cost-effectiveness of the operations. In the COVID-19 health crisis scenario, key players are entering into contracts and agreements to hold long-term business opportunities. These long-term contracts are beneficial for smart fleet management technology providers and end users or fleet operators. However, as the trend of contactless and effective logistics infrastructure is increasing, the market is anticipated to exhibit remarkable growth rate in the future. Top Impacting FactorsRising labor costs, developing infrastructure and rapid growth of e-commerce market are driving the growth of the market.High capital investment required to install ATLS is expected to hamper the growth of the market.Adoption of autonomous vehicles, developing infrastructure and growing economy can be seen as an opportunity for the market investments.The automated truck loading system market trends are as follows:Adoption of autonomous vehiclesAutonomous truck loading plays a vital role in automated logistics processes. Companies such as Google and Tesla have made significant advances in logistics technologies. The future of logistics will include large automated truck loading system that assist in the delivery of goods to distribution centers. Autonomous forklifts will be responsible for the unloading of packages using a network of conveyor belts and robot arms. Tesla, a leading manufacturer of electric vehicles, is undertaking measures to introduce fully automatic truck loading system. Similarly, companies such as Amazon and UPS are investing in the development of automate delivery processes. Thus adoption of autonomous vehicles will help in the growth of automatic truck loading market.High capital investment required to install ATLSThe automation of truck loading operations requires high capital investment. The setting up of large-scale automated warehouse facilities involves the installation of automation equipment, software, and solutions, which incur heavy expenses. It is not viable for several companies to replace their existing logistics processes due to the high cost of new and advanced systems. Automation systems used in industries require maintenance and upgrades occasionally, involving high capital re-investments. Key benefits of the report:This study presents the analytical depiction of the automated truck loading system market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the automated truck loading system market.The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the automated truck loading system market growth scenario.The report provides a detailed automated truck loading system market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.Questions answered in the automated truck loading system market research report:Which are the leading market players active in the automated truck loading system market?What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?What current trends would influence the market in the next few years?What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the automated truck loading system market?What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps? Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective