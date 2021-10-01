Submit Release
Arrest Made in Homicide: 3600 Block of 22nd Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the 3600 block of 22nd Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 7:56 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

 

The decedent has been identified as 27 year-old Damohn Gill, of Northeast, DC.

 

On Thursday, September 30, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 28 year-old Aaron Jackson, of no fixed address. He has been charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

 

