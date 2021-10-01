Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3000 Block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, in the 3000 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast

At approximately 1:42 pm, two suspects were involved in a verbal altercation at the listed location. During the altercation, both suspects brandished handguns and fired at each other. Both suspects then fled the scene.

On Thursday, September 30, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 20 year-old Ibrahim Camara, of New Carrolton, MD, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.