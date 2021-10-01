Dr. Robert Renteria Announces Collaborative Partnership with Educator, Civil Rights Activist, Dr. Virgil A. Wood
by Fran BriggsWASHINGTON, D. C., USA, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Internationally acclaimed civil rights leader and Latino voice in educational reform, Dr. Robert Renteria has formed a collaborative partnership with Dr. Virgil A. Wood, their publicist announced today. Dr. Wood is an educator, civil rights activist, and former lieutenant to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Deploying their respective capabilities and expertise, Dr. Wood and Dr. Renteria will direct their efforts toward a campaign designed to unite America. The partners said they have dedicated their lives to honoring the precepts and legacies of community-leading ancestors. The collaboration includes the development of community-based projects that reflect and advance the dreams of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and Cesar Chavez.
Dr. Virgil A. Wood has a proven track record in cultivating relationships, developing strong leaders, and implementing strategies. He was ordained as a Baptist minister in his late teens and has served churches for more than 55 years. In the 1960s, Dr. Wood was involved with the civil rights movement and was assigned to manage Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s civic work.
Dr. Robert Renteria is the first Latino in the world to have received two national Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. awards for his work as a civil rights leader in Illinois, nationally, and internationally. Speaking on the strategic partnership, Dr. Renteria said, “The purpose of this collaboration is to break the racial divide and unite one nation and one race. There is only one race in our nation; it is the human race under God Almighty.”
The partnership is poised for powerful growth and offers Americans access to a broad range of resources and initiatives. Wood and Renteria have formed an alliance with American leaders to reach Americans and encourage them to pursue opportunities as much as they address challenges.
"Dr. Wood and Dr. Renteria share a passion for equipping people with the tools they need to advance,” stated Fran Briggs, Publicist to Dr. Wood and Dr. Renteria, respectively. “Their dedication to our country will contribute to a more inclusive, less marginalized, egalitarian world."
Peace-building through literacy and education, community engagement, and distributing no-cost academic and faith-inspired curricula are among the collaboration’s highest priorities.
“Race relations have a long way to go. We’ve advanced on some things and regressed in others,” stated Dr. Virgil A. Woods. “The Civil War occurred 150 years ago. Unfortunately, some people don’t know it’s over.”
For media inquiries contact Fran Briggs at FranBriggs@aol.com. To learn more about the joint efforts of this collaborative partnership, please visit: https://www.belovedcommunityinstitute.org and https://www.fromthebarrio.com
About Dr. Virgil A. Wood
Dr. Virgil A. Wood, church leader, educator, and civil rights activist committed much of his life’s work to the struggle for economic and spiritual development among the nation’s disadvantaged. He has innumerable accomplishments including serving as a former lieutenant to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. As an administrator for Opportunities Industrialization Centers of America, a job training organization serving disadvantaged and under-skilled Americans of all races, he assisted in founding and establishing 13 OIC centers in nine states. He also served as panelist and member of three White House conferences under the Johnson, Nixon, and Carter administrations; Dean and Director of the African American Institute and associate professor of Northeastern University at Boston; professor at Virginia Seminary and College in Lynchburg, and visiting lecturer, research, and teaching fellow at Harvard University.
ABOUT DR. ROBERT RENTERIA
Dr. Robert Renteria is a civic leader and spokesman for From the Barrio Foundation is a 501(c) (3) not-for-profit organization based in Aurora, IL. From the Barrio Foundation donates academic and faith-inspired curricula which address social and emotional learning (SEL). Dr. Renteria is a Latino, multi-award-winning author, U.S. disabled Army veteran and TEDx speaker. He was awarded an honorary Doctor of Humanities and Academics degree from Ibero/Americano University, Mexico City, Mexico. Dr. Renteria’s From the Barrio to the Boardroom, Mi Barrio and Little Barrio books and programs have been embraced by principals, teachers, counselors and social services. Presently, they are being used in middle schools, high schools, colleges and youth detention centers in more than 125 countries. The program helps children across the globe with their critical thinking skills and bridges the gap in their education. For more information, call 312.933.5619.
