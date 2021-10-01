Adsorption Equipment Market Size Is Likely To Reach a Valuation of around USD 0.52 Billion by 2026 – Reports and Data
Reports And Data
The developing demand to control volatile organic compound is propelling the market growthNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global adsorption equipment market is forecast to reach USD 0.52 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Adsorption equipment is used to bind molecules or particles to a surface in a process. The equipment is used for industrial applications such as odor control and the recovery of volatile solvents such as benzene, ethanol, and trichloroethylene, and the drying of gas streams. Certain Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) are extremely hazardous, which are emitted in the atmosphere from an array of products like paints, varnishes, pesticides, and even furnishing, among others. VOCs may cause eye and throat irritation, nausea, and can also damage the liver and central nervous system.
The market for adsorption equipment is influenced by the rising demand for controlling VOCs emitted into the atmosphere. These VOC emissions are from different industry verticals where aerosol is used extensively. In order to curb these emissions, adsorbers are employed to control the emission level of these hazardous chemicals.
The growth of the adsorption equipment market is driven further by the above-mentioned details, but there are restrains too. These restricting factors include the availability of cheaper alternatives for controlling air quality. As soon as adsorbing equipment becomes commercialized, their prices shall reduce.
The demography of Asia Pacific has been shifting towards the young population, and the purchasing potential of this young population is also increasing. The developing industries which manufacture automotive, chemical, pharmaceutical, printing, paper, and semiconductors are responsible for these hazardous emissions. In order to curb them, adsorbing equipment market is rising.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1893
Key participants Durr Megtec, Eisenmann SE, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Munters Corporation, Taikisha Limited, Monroe Environmental Corp, TIGG LLC, Evoqua Water Technologies, Gulf Coast Environmental Systems, and Oxbrow activated carbon, among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• Fixed bed adsorbers are set to witness the highest CAGR of 5.6% in the forecast period. The growth is due to their ability to restrict VOC containing streams over a wide range of flow rates. Due to their wide applicability and easy installation process, they are employed heavily in the market.
• Vapor phase adsorption equipment are those which are used to remove VOC and HAP from various gas streams or during industrial operations and processes in the vapor state. Various types of adsorbents, such as zeolites can be used in them when the commonly used activated carbon is not effective. Vapor phase adsorbers are to observe the highest CAGR of 5.1% by phase-type over the forecast period.
• Among the types by capacity, 10,000-50,000 CFM was observed to hold the largest market share of 32.5% in the year 2018. This is because of their ability to absorb and process high concentrations of VOC.
• Disposable/rechargeable canisters type adsorbers are also used for both gas and liquid streams in industrial, commercial and municipal, among other setups. Their growth is due to their wide applicability and easy installation process. They held a market share of 26.8% in the year 2018.
• Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Countries like India, China, and Japan are rapidly catching up with the growth in the adsorption equipment market. This region is a major base for the automotive, chemical, pharmaceutical, printing, paper, and semiconductor industries.
Market Overview:
Power and energy industry comprises of key companies operating in fuel, petroleum, natural gas, and nuclear power markets. Constant production of energy and power is imperative for country’s economic growth. It also covers exploration and production of oil and gas reserves, oil and gas drilling, and refining industries. Power and energy sector is one of the most diversified sector across the globe. Rapid industrialization and urbanization has increased the dependency on power and energy and industries today consume large amounts of fuel making energy industry a crucial element of today’s industrial infrastructure.
Browse Complete Report “Adsorption Equipment Market” @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/adsorption-equipment-market
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Adsorption Equipment market on the basis of bed type, phase type, capacity, end-user, and region:
Bed Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
Fixed Bed
Disposable/Rechargeable Canisters
Moving bed adsorbers
Fluidized bed adsorbers
Others
Phase Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
Liquid Phase
Vapor Phase
Capacity Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
Less than 10,000 CFM
10,000 – 50,000 CFM
More than 50,000 CFM
End-User Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
Waste and Wastewater Treatment
Furniture Manufacturing
Electronics
Automotive
Printing
Industrial Equipment
Others
Regional Analysis Covers:
North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Request Customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1893
Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of the clients. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report and our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your needs.
Browse Our Related Reports:
Renewable Energy Market Size - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/renewable-energy-market
Jet Fuel Oil Market Share - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/jet-fuel-oil-market
Flywheel Energy Storage Market Growth - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/flywheel-energy-storage-market
Lead Battery Recycling Market Demand - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/lead-battery-recycling-market
Steam Boiler Systems Market Trends - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/steam-boiler-systems-market
About Us:
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.
Tushar Rajput
Reports and Data
+ 12127101370
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn