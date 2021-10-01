Arrests Made and Additional Suspects Sought in Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offenses in the First and Sixth Districts

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District, Sixth District and the Carjacking Task Force announce arrests have been made and seek additional suspects in reference to Armed Carjacking (Gun) offenses that occurred in the First and Sixth Districts.

First District

On Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at approximately 10:35 am, the suspects approached the victim, who was in a parked vehicle, at the intersection of 12th Street and D Street Southeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun, demanded the victim’s vehicle and pulled the victim out of their vehicle. Two of the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The remaining suspects fled in another vehicle. CCN: 21-140-316

Sixth District

On Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at approximately 5:26 pm, the victim was seated in their vehicle, with the door open, in the 4400 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast. The suspects approached the victim brandishing a handgun and demanded the victim to exit the vehicle. The victim complied. The suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle was recovered. CCN: 21-139-891

On Wednesday, September 29, 2021, two 15 year-old juvenile males, one of Northeast, DC and the other of Northwest, DC were arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these offenses should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

