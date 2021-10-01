Submit Release
News Search

There were 710 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,510 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3000 Block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, in the 3000 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast

 

At approximately 1:42 pm, two suspects were involved in a verbal altercation at the listed location. During the altercation, both suspects brandished handguns and fired at each other. Both suspects then fled the scene. 

 

On Thursday, September 30, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 20 year-old Ibrahim Camara, of New Carrolton, MD, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

 

This case remains under investigation.  Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

You just read:

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3000 Block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.