Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1400 Block of 29th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Friday, September 10, 2021, in the 1400 block of 29th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 11:30 am, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male, inside of a residential building, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 39 year-old Anthony Kelley, of Upper Marlboro, MD.

On Thursday, September 30, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 22 year-old Shaka Haltiwanger, of Northeast, DC. He has been charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

