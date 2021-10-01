PRESS CONFERENCE: NCRI-US to Unveil New Details of Iran Regime’s Destabilizing Drone Program

NCRI-US TO UNVEIL NEW DETAILS OF IRAN REGIME’S DESTABILIZING DRONE PROGRAM, WED., OCTOBER 6, 2021 - 11 AM EDT

Production sites, program’s complete cycle, and other previously undisclosed details

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at 11:00 am, the U.S. Representative Office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI-US) will hold a press conference in Washington, DC to unveil previously undisclosed aspects of the Iranian regime’s massive drone program.

They will disclose the production sites and the program’s complete cycle, from production to deployment, and from training to procurement.

The alarming new details on the program, operated by the Qods Force of the IRGC, have been gathered by the network of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK) inside Iran.

Over the past two decades, the NCRI has exposed dozens of the most important sites and centers of Tehran’s nuclear weapons program, its ambitious missile program, and its terrorism network in the region, and around the world.

DATE: Wednesday, October 6, 2021

TIME: 11:00 am (EDT)

VENUE: Washington, DC

For media inquiries and details, and to RSVP, please contact media@ncrius.org.

