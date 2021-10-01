Submit Release
News Search

There were 705 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,513 in the last 365 days.

West Lake Hills TX Safe Emergency Dentist – Urgent Treatment Service Updated

West Lake Hills Dental Arts (512-856-1886) of West Lake Hills, Texas has updated its emergency dental services, offering safe, prompt, and affordable care for chipped or broken teeth, toothaches, lost fillings or crowns etc.

/EIN News/ -- Austin, TX, United States, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

This dentist is located at 1301 S Capital of Texas Hwy A-132, Austin, TX 78746 and welcomes emergency dental patients from West Lake Hills TX, Lost Creek, Tarrytown, Rollingwood, Barton Creek and the wider North West Austin Texas area.

Those in pain and requiring urgent dental treatment can contact them for guidance and support in having the problem treated in a timely and efficient manner. West Lake Hills Dental Arts has updated its pandemic-safe emergency services, offering critical dental care in a relaxing, patient-friendly environment.

More information can be found at: https://www.westlakehillsdentalarts.com/emergency-dentistry.html

West Lake Hills Dental Arts specialize in emergency and urgent dental treatments to their local community and have the capacity to schedule appointments at short notice, in addition to offering advice about the management of the dental issue before the appointment.

In addition to handling dental emergencies, West Lake Hills Dental Arts offers a full range of preventative dental and hygienist services, including advice on home oral care to protect against decay, gum disease, and oral infections. The dentistry is equipped for X-ray imaging, dedicated exams, and oral cancer screenings.

The team works closely with patients and specializes in treating patients suffering from anxiety about visiting the dentist. They recognize the severity of this anxiety for some individuals and offer both oral conscious dental sedation and nitrous oxide sedation as seen here https://finance.yahoo.com/news/sedation-dentistry-west-lake-hills-104800855.html

To assist their clients in paying for dental treatment, West Lake Hills Dental Arts accepts PPO dental insurance plans and will file claims on a client’s behalf. For uninsured clients, they offer CareCredit Financing to help spread the cost of both emergency and planned dental treatment.

West Lake Hills Dental Arts is a family and emergency dentistry headed by Dr. Rebecca Long, an experienced dentist who has earned a Fellowship in the Academy of General Dentistry, placing her among the top 6 percent of dentists in the United States.

A satisfied patient has said: “I’ve been a patient of Westlake Hills Dental Arts for more than 13 years and have only ever had A++ treatment and customer service. They schedule well so that you never have to wait, and yet they have fit me in within 30 minutes for emergencies on more than one occasion. I feel like they know and care about me. I will never go anywhere else.”

Other recent media coverage on West Lake Hills Dental Arts can be found here: https://www.yahoo.com/now/west-lake-hills-tx-dental-041900088.html

Website: https://www.westlakehillsdentalarts.com/


Name: Ryan DeBoer
Organization: Westlake Hills Dental Arts
Address: 1301 S Capital of Texas Hwy A-132, Austin, TX 78746, United States
Phone: +1-512-328-0155

Primary Logo

You just read:

West Lake Hills TX Safe Emergency Dentist – Urgent Treatment Service Updated

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.