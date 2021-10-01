Adventures Without Limits Receives $40,000 Grant from The Hartford for New Adaptive Sports Equipment and Programming

Young boy enjoying his new adaptive hiking chair

Six Year Old Haiden enjoying his new Grit Freedom Chair thanks to a grant from The Hartford

Equipment to help remove barriers for individuals with disabilities to participate in adaptive sports

Having proper equipment is an essential piece of the puzzle to support our mission of sharing outdoor adventures with everyone regardless of ability level.”
— Adventures Without Limits Program Director Cody Bliss
FOREST GROVE, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adventures Without Limits (AWL), a non-profit organization based in Forest Grove, Oregon, which is committed to creating opportunities for youth and adults with physical disabilities through the power of adaptive sports, was recently awarded a grant from The Hartford as part of its Ability Equipped® program.

The grant has enabled AWL, a member of the Move United Network, to purchase outdoor recreation equipment that is specifically adapted to support those experiencing a physical disability. In order to access outdoor spaces such as trails and waterways, physically disabled individuals must consider several additional factors, properly outfitted equipment being a primary one. By having this specialized equipment, AWL will be able to increase their capacity to serve these communities and to increase access to natural spaces throughout the Pacific Northwest.

In addition, The Hartford surprised 6 year-old athlete Haiden Baker with a Grit Freedom Chair, a wheelchair that is specifically designed to access all-terrain environments from beaches to rocky trails, at a grant celebration yesterday at Milo McIver State Park. The event allowed AWL to showcase the adaptive kayaking equipment and test out the adaptive kayaking equipment on Estacada Lake.

“Spending time in natural spaces and participating in outdoor recreation can have immense benefits to both our mental and physical wellbeing,” said Adventures Without Limits Program Director Cody Bliss. “However, the reality is that these spaces and opportunities are not always available to physically disabled communities. Having proper equipment is an essential piece of the puzzle to support our mission of sharing outdoor adventures with everyone regardless of ability level, socio-economic status, gender, ethnicity or age. There’s really nothing more rewarding than to watch someone enjoying our beautiful landscapes while participating equally with their spouse, friends or family.”

The Hartford has been an advocate for the adaptive sports movement and sponsor of athletes with disabilities for more than 25 years. As a leading provider of disability insurance, the company has a long-held belief that sports are an important part of physical rehabilitation following a disabling illness or injury. In 2019, the company created its Ability Equipped® program to make adaptive sports and equipment more accessible to youth and adults with disabilities.

