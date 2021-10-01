China's mountain tourism sails again, Dominique De Villepin delivers a speech online

The opening ceremony of the 2021 International Mountain Tourism and Outdoor Sports Conference and the 16th Guizhou Tourism Industry Development Conference was grandly held in Tongren, Guizhou, China.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the evening of 26th September, the opening ceremony of the 2021 International Mountain Tourism and Outdoor Sports Conference and the 16th Guizhou Tourism Industry Development Conference themed on "Enhance Industry Integration and Upgradation of Tourism Sector" was grandly held in Tongren, Guizhou, China.

The International Mountain Tourism and Outdoor Sports Conference has been successfully held for five years in Guizhou, which is the only national and international summit in China themed on mountain tourism. The Guizhou Tourism Industry Development Conference aims to promote the development of tourism in Guizhou. This is the first time that the two conferences have been held together, and they are also known as the two conferences of tourism.

At the opening ceremony, Dominique De Villepin, the Chairman of the International Mountain Tourism Alliance, Philip von Boris, the CEO of the travel magazine Lonely Planet, and other distinguished guests gave online and offline speeches. The conference demonstrates China's determination to deepen its opening up and drive the recovery of the global economy by promoting the development of high-quality tourism industry.

At present, under the new background of the changing international situation and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the global tourism industry and the governance of the tourism also have undergone tremendous changes. Therefore, Mountain tourism is facing challenges as well as opportunities for achieving rapid development. The entire industry is developing towards a more international, integrated and professional direction with the empowerment of the new generation of information technology.

With its excellent conditions, Guizhou definitely has enough confidence and ability to hold such high-standard and large-scale two conferences in tourism. Guizhou boasts profuse tourism resources; thus, in recent years, it has vigorously cultivated the tourism brand of "Mountain Park Province, Colorful Guizhou".

The advantages and provide more momentum for the high-quality development of tourism in South-east.

As the only province in China without plains, Guizhou has gained many unique experiences in the development of mountain tourism, and creating cross-regional cooperation is one of them. At the opening ceremony, the Sichuan-Chongqing-Guizhou "West Triangle" Cultural and Tourism Cooperation Alliance was established, marking a new level of cultural and tourism cooperation among the three areas. The alliance will promote the integration of tourism resources, reinforce complementar

The large-scale theatrical performance of "An impressive trip to Fanjing mountain" pushed the opening ceremony to a climax. The various forms of wonderful programs allowed the guests to appreciate the charm of Guizhou's green mountains and green waters and multi-ethnic culture. After the performance, the guests visited the Zhongnan Gate Historical and Cultural Tourism Zone, the main venue of the opening ceremony.

In recent years, Tongren has strived to make the night economy become a new bright spot in the tourism market, and launched a number of night visitings and night consumption projects. The Zhongnan Gate Historical and Cultural Tourism Zone, which has been restored and repaired in accordance with the national 5A-level scenic spot standard, is a cultural tourism complex integrating history and humanities, red cultural education, ethnic performing arts, scientific and technological experience, intangible cultural heritage, ecological sightseeing, and cultural creativity. It has shopping, specialty catering, cultural and sports entertainment, performing arts experience, sightseeing and other business modes. During the tour, many guests were amazed at the lively streets, gorgeous neon lights, and diversified consumer places.

On Sept 27 and 28, the Guizhou Tourism Two Conferences will continue to carry out various exciting activities such as theme forums, cultural and tourism industry project exhibitions, and sports events.

