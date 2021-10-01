DBEDT News Release: DIESEL REPLACEMENT REBATES AVAILABLE TO ELECTRIFY MEDIUM AND HEAVY DUTY VEHICLES.

Newsroom Posted on Sep 30, 2021 in Latest News

HONOLULU – Approximately $2.1 million in diesel replacement rebates are available from the Hawaiʻi State Energy Office in partnership with the Hawaiʻi Department of Health. The new Diesel Replacement Rebate program offers a 45% rebate to public and private organizations within Hawaiʻi that replace old, medium- and heavy-duty vehicles with an electric equivalent and an associated charger.

This program will fund transit, shuttle, and school buses, as well as medium- and heavy-duty trucks. Funds are available on a first come, first served basis. Applications will be available and accepted beginning October 29th at 9 am at https://energy.hawaii.gov/DRR.

There will be an informational webinar on October 21st at 9am for potential applicants. Interested parties can sign up for the VW mailing list at https://energy.hawaii.gov/vw-settlement-mailing-list to receive more information.

“Providing rebates to replace old diesel vehicles with clean electric vehicles will significantly move the needle toward achieving Hawaiʻi’s bold net-negative emissions goal. The State of Hawaiʻi is leading the way by aligning funding from multiple federal and non-governmental sources to leverage meaningful action,” said Governor Ige.

Hawaiʻi’s Chief Energy Officer Scott Glenn emphasized, “Ground transportation represents about one quarter of Hawaiʻi’s oil consumption and energy sector greenhouse gas emissions. That’s why it’s important to invest in electric trucks and buses and the charging infrastructure they require. In addition, this program will support job creation and reduce exposure to pollution for people who rely on mass transit.”

The partnership between the Hawaiʻi State Energy Office and the Hawaiʻi Department of Health leveraged Volkswagen Settlement funds to receive a bonus incentive of roughly $500,000 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Diesel Emissions Reduction Act program, increasing the otherwise available funds by more than 30 percent.

“Reducing harmful emissions from diesel engines is important to protect human health and our island environment.” said Kathleen Ho, HDOH Deputy Director for Environmental Health. “We are excited to partner with the Hawaii State Energy Office to reduce air pollution and improve air quality for the people of Hawaii.”

This announcement coincides with National Drive Electric Week.

