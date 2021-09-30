Mirman & Klein Lending Center Fraudulently Posing as California Loan Company Targeting Bad Credit Borrowers

The Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) has received information that Mirman & Klein Lending Center is marketing itself on the internet as a national consumer and commercial lender without authorization from the Department. Moreover, the website www.mirmanklein.com targets high-risk borrowers and advertises several loan programs such as credit-card consolidation and mortgage loans.

Mirman & Klein Lending Center’s purported business address at 4567 Ruffner Street, San Diego, California does not exist and does not provide any contact information on the company website.

The DFPI urges consumers to exercise extreme caution before responding to any solicitation offering financial services. To check whether a financial service provider is licensed in California, or to file a complaint, consumers should go to the DFPI website at www.dfpi.ca.gov or call 1-866-275-2677.