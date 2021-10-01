Call for Entries: Elementary Students in Nevada May Enter Stormwater Pollution Awareness Month Poster Contest Starting Oct. 1

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Elementary school children in grades K-6 across Nevada are invited to participate in a stormwater pollution awareness poster contest Oct. 1-15 to honor Stormwater Pollution Awareness Month this October. Clark County Water Quality, Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful, Las Vegas Wash Coordination Committee, Nevada Department of Transportation and Southern Nevada Water Authority have teamed up to raise awareness around the fact that in Nevada, anything that goes down the storm drain goes directly into local waterways without treatment. Since Nevada is the most arid state in the nation, it's more important than ever to preserve its water resources.

The winning posters will be featured in a 2022 calendar with the first-place poster appearing as the cover art. The first-place winner also will be able to choose which month inside the calendar they want their poster to accompany, followed by the second-place and third-place winners. Artwork from additional entries will accompany the remaining months of 2022. Winners also will receive swag bags containing items from participating agencies and 10 copies of the 2022 calendar for family and friends. Calendars will be distributed to participating elementary schools across the state.

The poster contest will begin Oct. 1 and wrap up on Oct. 15 with first-, second-, and third-place winners announced on Oct. 22. Students from across the state can participate in the contest, and entries will be judged based on creativity and artistry in depicting one of these key messages: Why only rain must go down the storm drain; OR easy ways/everyday practices to prevent water pollution.

All art must be drawn by hand (not computer-generated) in permanent marker, crayon or paint on an 11x17 piece of paper. Submissions may be submitted digitally at dot.nv.gov/postercontest. Mailed submissions must be postmarked by Oct. 15, 2021, and sent to NDOT PIO Laura Longero, 1263 S. Stewart Street, Room 215, Carson City, NV 89712. Parents and teachers also may drop off submissions in Northern Nevada at the NDOT address listed above or in Southern Nevada at 123 E. Washington Ave., Las Vegas NV 89101.

Never dump anything into the storm drain as drains flow straight to Nevada’s rivers and lakes. If you see anyone dumping into a storm drain, call 888-331-6337 immediately to report the illicit discharge.