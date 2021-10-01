Automated Waste Collection System Market Emerging Trend & Future Outlook, 2021–2030

Increase in awareness for greener and cleaner environment across the world is a major factor that is expected to drive the market growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The automated waste collection system market has witnessed significant growth in the past decade. Local authorities and governments of developing countries are focusing and investing on waste management system to reduce waste traffic in streets of urban areas and preserve human health. A number of players in the automated waste collection system industry are expanding their business to strengthen their foothold in the global market.The global automated waste collection system market size was valued at $252.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $555.0 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.7%from 2021 to 2028.Get Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8232 Commonly observed types of automated waste collection system are gravity system and full vacuum system. Among these, the full vacuum system accounted for the largest market size by value in 2020. The market is analyzed with respect to different applications such as airports, hospitals, food market, stadiums, educational institutes and others. The market is mainly driven by development of new infrastructural projects and healthcare facilities where large amount of waste is generated and treated by underground vacuum system. However, the unwillingness of the public to let go of the traditional door-to-door waste collection approach is a restraining factor that is hindering the market growth.Top 10 Leading PlayersAMCS groupCaverion corporationAerbin ApSMariMatic OyEnvac GroupLogiwaste ABAWC Berhad GroupRos Roca SAGreenwave SolutionsSTREAM environmentGet Detailed Covid-19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/8232 Key Market SegmentsBy TypeGravity SystemFull Vacuum SystemBy OperationStationaryMobileBy ApplicationAirportsHospitalsFood marketsIndustriesStadiumsOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEAPurchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8232