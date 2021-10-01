Insulating Glass Window Market Size, Share, Growth & Analysis, 2021-2030 | Key Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity

COVID-19 Pandemic disrupted the entire world and affected many industries. Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Insulating Glass Window Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The insulating glass window market has witnessed significant growth in the past decade. Local authorities and governments of developing countries are focusing and investing for energy-efficient buildings to reduce energy and air conditioning costs and increase awareness about sustainability, which, in turn, is anticipated to contribute toward the growth of the market.The global insulating glass window market size was valued at $11.1 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $21.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030.

The insulating glass window helps in minimizing the use of artificial heating and cooling in a building by providing substantial protection from heat loss and heat gain from the outer atmosphere. These windows consist of three majorcomponents, including glass or the glazing, frame, and other hardware. Each energy-efficient window product is certified on the basis of solar heat gain coefficient (SHGC) and U-factor, which qualify it for the Energy Star Rating by the National Fenestration Rating Council (NFRC) of the U.S. The SHGC factor measures the amount of solar heat entering through the window, whereas the U-factor measures the insulation capacity of the window.However, during the pandemic, various manufacturers in the insulating glass windowmarket analysishad to stop their business in the countries such as China, the U.S., and India.In addition, lack of technologyconstrictedsupply of machines of insulating glass window. Conversely, reopening of production facilities and introduction of vaccines for coronavirus disease are anticipated to lead to re-opening of insulating glass windowcompanies.Key Market PlayersincludeAGC Inc.Central Glass Co., Ltd.Glaston CorporationSaintGobain SAInternorm International GmbHSika IndustryNippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.Viracon, H.B. FullerScheuten.

Key Market SegmentsBY GLAZING TYPEDouble GlazingTriple GlazingOthersBY SEALANT TYPEHot MeltPIB Primary SealantsPolysulfideSiliconBY END-USERResidentialNonresidentialBY REGIONNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEA