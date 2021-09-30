Attorney General Josh Stein Commends Duke Energy for Extending Utility Disconnections Moratorium

For Immediate Release: Thursday, September 30, 2021

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today released the following statement after Duke Energy announced it was voluntarily extending its moratorium on utility disconnections through March 2022 for customers who qualify for energy assistance funding programs.

“I commend Duke Energy for prioritizing the health and safety of North Carolinians and committing to keep more people who are struggling because of COVID-19 connected to the utilities they need. We are not out of this pandemic yet, and people still need access to water, power, and gas in their homes to stay healthy and prevent the spread of COVID-19. As Attorney General, I’ll continue to do everything in my power to protect North Carolinians, and I’m grateful for businesses, like Duke Energy, that are stepping up to help others.”

