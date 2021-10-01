Mobile Concrete Mixer Market Trends, Share, Analysis & Forecast, 2021–2030 | Covid-19 Impact With Leading Players
Increase in investments by governments, majorly of developing counties, in construction of roads, tunnels, dams, commercial and residential buildings.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Some sites require fresh concrete that is prepared on construction sites itself to avoid wastage, which eventually saves construction cost occurring due to wastage of concrete. Hence, owing to this demand, mobile concrete mixers are used to prepare concrete from raw material such as sand, cement, water, gravel, and sometimes binding adhesives. The concrete is than discharged though outlet nozzle mounted on front or back of the truck or trailer as per design.
The mobile concrete mixer market size was valued at $6,755.0 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $ 11,812.2 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030.
Major driving factors of the mobile concrete mixer market are extensive increase in investments by governments, majorly in developing countries on constructing new infrastructures such as roads, dams, tunnels, residential & commercial buildings, and other public infrastructures. In addition, ease of transportation of concrete in remote areas where roads are not well built or construction sites that have no proper access drives the mobile concrete mixer market.
Key Market Players
AB Volvo
KYB Corporation
Liebherr-International AG
Navister Inc.
Oshkosh Corporation
Sany Group
Schwing Stetter Group
Sinotruk, Tata Motors
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd.
Key Benefits
The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging mobile concrete mixer market trends and dynamics.
In-depth mobile concrete mixer market analysis is conducted by estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2030.
Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.
A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.
The mobile concrete mixer market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.
Key Market Segments
By Capacity
Less than 6 m³
6-10 m³
Above 10 m³
By Product Type
Standard
Volumetric
By Chassis Type
Truck
Trailer
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
