Next-Generation Industrial Metrology and Inspection Market Outlook, Analysis & Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Industrial metrology means the applications of manufacturing science to manufacturing and quality control, and inspection practices gets involved in manufacturing process. Industrial metrology has higher precision technology. It has features such as reducing operating cost, maximize accuracy and productivity, and higher inspection quality.The next generation industrial metrology and inspection market size is expected to reach $16,10 billion by 2030, from $8.12 billion in 2020, registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030.A rise in adoption of industrial metrology practices in various industries such as aerospace, automotive, and other manufacturing sector drives the growth of the next generation industrial metrology and inspection market. Major players such as Nikon Metrology, FARO Technologies and others adopting product launch as a key developmental strategy to improve the product portfolio of metrology products.Moreover, the development of software led process metrology equipment, and process automation for industry specific services drives the growth of the market. Industrial metrology uses cloud-based devices, robotics technology, automated devices, laser scanning technologies and multi-sensor technology, is expected to drive the next generation industrial metrology and inspection market growth.Top 10 Leading PlayersHexagon ABRenishaw PLCCarl Zeiss AGFARO TechnologiesJenoptik AGAutomated Precision IncKLA CorporationApplied Materials IncNikon MetrologyTrimet Group.Key Market SegmentsBy OfferingHardwareSoftwareServicesBy EquipmentCoordinate Measuring Machine (CMM)Measuring InstrumentsOptical Digitizer and Scanner (ODS)OthersBy ApplicationAutomotive and TransportationAerospace and DefenseSemiconductor and ElectronicsIndustrial MachineryOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEA