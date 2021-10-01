Energy Compliance and Technical Services Companies Merge as EverLine and Enter Renewables and Security
Between 2018 and 2021, LineStar acquired industry leaders in compliance and technical services, creating a unique integrated solution for energy operators. For the past three years, The Compliance Group, NuGen Automation, Remote Operations Center, PIMS of London and Energy Project Solutions maintained their original brands while collaborating under the LineStar umbrella to deliver compliance, integrity management, SCADA/IT and control room services to over 200 energy customers.
The EverLine brand recognizes the maturity of these complementary services and comes at a time of growth to meet existing and new customers’ needs. The next phase for the organization includes the addition of renewables and security offerings, creating a unique technical stack for the energy industry.
“Over the past several years we have proven the integrated nature of our unique model, with most customers selecting two or more of our individual services in a combined solution,” said Paul Neundorfer, CEO of EverLine. “It is a natural evolution to unite under one brand, strengthening our identity and simplifying our delivery platform for customers. In coming together under the EverLine brand, we are also announcing two major growth initiatives for the organization, a new service line and a new end market.”
Louis Krannich, EverLine’s President said, “In late 2020, our strategic analysis uncovered a large opportunity to apply our SCADA/IT and control room services in the renewables industry. Earlier this year, we acquired a renewables SCADA team and achieved NERC compliance certification for our control room infrastructure. Today, we are actively executing renewables projects for some of the largest industry players.”
Continued Krannich, “In early 2021, we zeroed in on Operational Security as the next foundational pillar of our solution set. Given that our services center on compliance and technical operations for critical infrastructure and recognizing the recent significant changes to cyber regulations, security is a perfect fit for EverLine to enhance safety and reliability for our customers. We will announce an exciting new acquisition in the security space in the coming days.”
About EverLine
EverLine provides energy operators a unique Technical Stack by offering custom compliance, technical, and security solutions designed to meet a customer’s specific needs. Headquartered in Houston, Texas with offices in Denver and Bakersfield, EverLine has partnered with more than 200 operators nationwide to deliver energy safely, reliably, and efficiently. EverLine is a subsidiary of LineStar Integrity Services LLC, a portfolio company of First Reserve, a leading global private equity investment firm exclusively focused on energy. For more information about EverLine, please visit www.everlineus.com
