Get to know the history and families of Northern Arizona on the Arizona Memory Project

PHOENIX – A treasure trove for genealogists, the Taylor, Arizona Family Historical Photos and Early Life in Taylor, Arizona collections are two of many upcoming collections from the Taylor/Shumway Heritage Foundation. Nearly 1,000 photographs and scrapbook pages make up these collections, highlighting members of the small Northern Arizona communities of Taylor, Shumway, and Snowflake. Images of local buildings, notable leaders, and families provide a look into the history and development of these small towns from 1878 through 1978.

“These collections show residents of the community from the earliest settlers in 1878 to those living there 100 years later. The photographs were submitted by town residents as part of the centennial celebration and organized by Mrs. Ida Webb into a book titled ‘Taylor Arizona, A Centennial Review,’ which details the history of the town through 1978,” said Bob Cole, president of the Taylor/Shumway Heritage Foundation. “Much of the work related to making searchable databases a reality was performed by service missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.”

Researchers of Northern Arizona can find all the Taylor/Shumway Heritage Foundation collections on the Arizona Memory Project and can view them indefinitely and on any digital device at http://go.azsos.gov/tshf.

For questions about this or any digital collection, or for cultural institutions interested in sharing collections on the Arizona Memory Project, contact [email protected].

The Arizona Memory Project provides free online access to the wealth of primary sources in Arizona archives, museums, libraries, and other cultural institutions. The Arizona Memory Project is supported by the Arizona State Library, Archives & Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

