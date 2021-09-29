Submit Release
Supreme Court keeps parts of clemency records sealed

The Supreme Court today ruled that various clemency records will remain partially inaccessible to the public.  The records were submitted by Governors Jerry Brown or Gavin Newsom when they asked for the court’s constitutionally required permission to pardon, or commute the sentences of, six people who had been “twice convicted of a felony.”

Supreme Court keeps parts of clemency records sealed

